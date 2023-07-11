Summer Vet Fest / PACT Act

VetFest, PACT Act

#Veterans, please join the North Florida/South Georgia VHS, Andrew K. Baker VA Clinic in Middleburg, FL., July 19, 2023, from 8:00 AM - 1:00 PM, at Summer VetFest to inform Veterans, their families, and survivors about the PACT Act and encourage them to apply for the health care and benefits they have earned. VA staff will be ready to help Veterans apply for PACT Act-related benefits (or submit an intent to file), enroll in VA health care, and get screened for toxic exposures.

Andrew K. Baker VA Clinic

400 College Drive, Suite 200

Middleburg, FL 32068