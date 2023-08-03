Jacksonville OPC Hiring Fair
When:
Sat. Sep 16, 2023, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
The NF/SG Veterans Affairs System is hosting a Hiring Fair at the Jacksonville Outpatient VA Clinic located at 1536 North Jefferson St., Jacksonville, FL 32209. Representatives from the VA will be available to answer questions and assist with the application process.
All positions offered will be employed at the NEW Jacksonville North OPC located at 145 Heron Bay Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32218.
Positions being offered are as follows:
- Registered Nurses (RNs)
- Dietician
- Clinical Pharmacist
- Psychologist
- Senior Social Worker/Social Worker Associate
- Recreation Therapist
- Physician Assistant
- Advance Medical Support Assistant
- Medical Records Technician
- Audiologist
- Biomedical Equipment Support Specialist
- PA Psychiatrist MD/DO
- Psychiatrist MH/NP
- Lead Medical Support Assistant
- Optometrist
- Licensed Practical Nurse
- VA Police
- Optometry Health Techs
- AND MORE
What to bring:
- Resume including all relevant Experience (Start month/year and end month/year for each work experience)
- Certifications, Licenses or BLS
- Unofficial Transcripts
- Declaration for Federal Employment OF-306 of0306.pdf (opm.gov)
- Two approved forms of identification
- DD Form 214- Certificate of Release or Discharge (if applicable)
- 10-2850 for Nurses and Physicians VA_Form_10-2850.pdf
- 10-2850c for associated Health Care Occupations va_form_10-2850c.pdf
