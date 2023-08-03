Jacksonville OPC Hiring Fair

Job Fair, Hiring, Veterans

The NF/SG Veterans Affairs System is hosting a Hiring Fair at the Jacksonville Outpatient VA Clinic located at 1536 North Jefferson St., Jacksonville, FL 32209. Representatives from the VA will be available to answer questions and assist with the application process.

All positions offered will be employed at the NEW Jacksonville North OPC located at 145 Heron Bay Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32218.

Positions being offered are as follows:

Registered Nurses (RNs)

Dietician

Clinical Pharmacist

Psychologist

Senior Social Worker/Social Worker Associate

Recreation Therapist

Physician Assistant

Advance Medical Support Assistant

Medical Records Technician

Audiologist

Biomedical Equipment Support Specialist

PA Psychiatrist MD/DO

Psychiatrist MH/NP

Lead Medical Support Assistant

Optometrist

Licensed Practical Nurse

VA Police

Optometry Health Techs

AND MORE

What to bring: