Women Veterans appreciation day celebration

Come and join the North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System as we celebrate Women's HerStory where we will recognize the 100th Anniversary of VA Women's Health Care. Women have served in the U.S. military since the American Revolution. They have served in combat, disguised as men during the American Revolution and the Civil War and on the front lines during multiple conflicts beginning with World War I through the Global War on Terror.

Join our Women's Veterans Program and our women Veterans at the Gainesville VA Primary Care Clinic at 5469 SW 34th St., Gainesville, FL 32608.

During the event there will be food, fun, thai chi, massage, informational booths and multiple guest speakers.

No registration is necessary.

For more information, please contact Cheryl Tillman or Chanese Robinson-Carson at 352-548-1900 EXT. 185117 or 185148.