Creative Arts Therapy and National Veteran's Creative Arts Festival

CAF Flyer

Creative Arts

When:

Mon. Sep 18, 2023, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET

Where:

Malcom Randall Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Basement Floor Auditorium

1601 Southwest Archer Road

Gainesville, FL

Cost:

Free

Date: SEPTEMBER 18, 2023
Art Display begins at 5 PM
Live Performances: 5:30-7 PM
Location: Malcolm Randall VA Medical Center Auditorium (basement floor across from Canteen/Patriot Store)

light refreshments will be offered

