Come out and join NF/SG Veterans Health System in support of Suicide Prevention Month during our Suicide Prevention Awareness Art Walk, Friday Sept. 15 at 9:00 A.M., at the Gainesville Mental Health Clinic located at 5465 SW 34th St. in Gainesville.

Special Guest Speaker Jessica Bonjorni, Chief Human Capitol Management for the VHA, will share messages of hope and recovery.

A walk on the Wellness Trail followed by a reception with refreshments and most importantly, encourage Veterans to #reachout for help if they are encountering challenging obstacles.