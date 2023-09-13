Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

A walk for Suicide Awareness

Tallahassee flyer 2023 Suicide Prevention

When:

Tue. Sep 26, 2023, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET

Where:

Sergeant Ernest I. "Boots" Thomas VA Clinic

2181 East Orange Avenue

Tallahassee, FL

Cost:

Free

Come out and join NF/SG Veterans Health System in support of Suicide Prevention Month during our Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk, Tuesday Sept. 26 at 9:00 A.M., at the Sergeant Ernest I. "Boots" Thomas VA Clinic located at 2181 East Orange Ave. in Tallahassee.

The walk will be followed by a reception with a Mindful Movement demonstration, information on local VA and non-VA resources for veterans and most importantly, encourage Veterans to #reachout for help if they are encountering challenging obstacles.

See more events

Last updated: