A walk for Suicide Awareness

Come out and join NF/SG Veterans Health System in support of Suicide Prevention Month during our Suicide Prevention Awareness Walk, Tuesday Sept. 26 at 9:00 A.M., at the Sergeant Ernest I. "Boots" Thomas VA Clinic located at 2181 East Orange Ave. in Tallahassee.

The walk will be followed by a reception with a Mindful Movement demonstration, information on local VA and non-VA resources for veterans and most importantly, encourage Veterans to #reachout for help if they are encountering challenging obstacles.