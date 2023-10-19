North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System to Host Annual Research Day Event

Research Day, a celebration of VA research accomplishments, is planned at the Malcom Randall Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center auditorium on Friday, November 3, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The Medical Center is located at 1601 SW Archer Road, Gainesville, FL. The event is free and

open to the public.

Research Day is part of a nationwide observance of National VA Research Week. This year’s theme,

“Cutting-Edge Care Through Research,” celebrates the outstanding VA Research accomplishments, which have greatly improved Veterans’ lives and advanced medical care for all.

The event at Malcom Randall VA Medical Center will showcase VA research in progress and will include collaborative work with University of Florida researchers. It will show how VA research and collaborations are impacting the treatment and prevention of disease and disability. Some of the topics that will be covered are brain stimulation to augment rehabilitation of mobility and cognition, treatment of skin cancer in elderly adults, therapy for TBI-induced chronic disabilities, post-stroke interventions and more!

The “Meet and Greet” portion of the event begins at 8:30 a.m. and the formal program will begin at

9:00 a.m. After the research presentations there will be an Interactive Research Poster Exhibit from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m., showcasing 16 VA researchers, innovators and their studies. This is an opportunity to talk personally with scientists about their work. Come join us for an informative and enjoyable event!

For additional information, please send an email to: vhanflmrvamcresearchday@va.gov.