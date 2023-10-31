Celebrate Veterans Day and learn about VA Services
When:
Wed. Nov 8, 2023, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm ET
Where:
4970 Highway 90
Marianna, FL
Cost:
Free
Join us on Wednesday, Nov. 8 to celebrate Veterans Day from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. (central). Veterans will have the opportunity to learn about the various services offered by VA to include but not limited to:
- PACT Social Work (Advanced Directives, housing, community care information)
- PACT Health Screenings and Education (Community care information)
- Flu Vaccines available
- COVID Vaccines available
- Mental Health/Suicide awareness
- Social Work Compassionate Care
- Whole Health Consultation
- Eligibility Services
- Intimate partner Violence (IPV)
- Clinical Video Telehealth (CVT) connected Care
- American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Women's Club in attendance
