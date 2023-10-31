Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Celebrate Veterans Day and learn about VA Services

When:

Wed. Nov 8, 2023, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm ET

Where:

Marianna VA Clinic

4970 Highway 90

Marianna, FL

Cost:

Free

Join us on Wednesday, Nov. 8 to celebrate Veterans Day from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. (central).  Veterans will have the opportunity to learn about the various services offered by VA to include but not limited to: 

  • PACT Social Work (Advanced Directives, housing, community care information)
  • PACT Health Screenings and Education (Community care information)
  • Flu Vaccines available
  • COVID Vaccines available
  • Mental Health/Suicide awareness
  • Social Work Compassionate Care
  • Whole Health Consultation
  • Eligibility Services
  • Intimate partner Violence (IPV)
  • Clinical Video Telehealth (CVT) connected Care
  • American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and Women's Club in attendance

 

 

Last updated: