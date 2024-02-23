Skip to Content

Black History Month - We Are One

Black History Month - We Are One

Black History Month Celebration

When:

Wed. Feb 28, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET

Where:

Lake City VA Medical Center

Auditorium

619 South Marion Avenue

Lake City, FL

Cost:

Free

Join North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System for a Black History Month Celebration - WE ARE ONE on February 28, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at the Lake City Veterans Medical Center Auditorium. Guest Speaker Sgt. 1st Class Chris Turner, an active duty U.S. Army Non-Commissioned Officer will share his experiences serving in the U.S. Army.

Additional resources for Veterans will be available.

