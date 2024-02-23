Black History Month - We Are one

Black History Month Celebration

Join North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System for a Black History Month Celebration - WE ARE ONE on February 28, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at the Lake City Veterans Medical Center Auditorium. Guest Speaker Sgt. 1st Class Chris Turner, an active duty U.S. Army Non-Commissioned Officer will share his experiences serving in the U.S. Army.

Additional resources for Veterans will be available.