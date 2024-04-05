Jacksonville North VA Clinic and Domiciliary Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Ribbon Cutting, Jacksonville VA, Health Care When: Tue. Apr 23, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Jacksonville North VA Clinic 145 Heron Bay Road Jacksonville, FL Get directions on Google Maps to Jacksonville North VA Clinic Cost: Free





On behalf of Wende Dottor, Executive Health System Director of the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, we would like to cordially invite you to the Jacksonville North VA Clinic and Domiciliary Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 11:00 AM.

Location: 145 Heron Bay Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Veterans who are not already receiving VA health care will be able to apply for enrollment and learn more about the comprehensive services available to them.

The Jacksonville North VA Clinic (open to patients April 9th) will include:

28 PACT Team Capacity with 101 patient care rooms (12 are women’s health) + Walk-in clinic + lab collection

62 Mental Health patient care rooms

Imaging – Mammo, Ultrasound, Bone Density, Gen Rad, Fluro, CT, MRI 1.5T, MRI 3.0T, Mobile CT

2200 SF PT Gym + 6 patient care rooms

15 Optometry eye lanes + 300 SF Optical Shop

2 Audio booths

Virtual Health Resource Center &, Business Office Services

The Domiciliary (expected to open April 29th) will include:

30 Beds with 19 resident support rooms

17 Patient care rooms + 1 teaching kitchen

The Domiciliary will serve Veterans who are homeless, need substance abuse treatment and/or have serious mental illness.