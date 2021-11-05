 Skip to Content

Past events

Learn more about events in our VA North Florida/South Georgia health care community, including classes on health and wellness.

Virtual Town Hall for Veterans

Join a virtual town hall for Veterans

When
Friday, Nov 5, 2021
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST

Drive Thru Caregiver Resource Fair

Join us for a Drive Thru Resource Fair on November 1 from 9:00 a.m. -12:00 noon.

When
Monday, Nov 1, 2021
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST
Where

Malcom Randall Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Follow the signs to the Geriatrics and Extended Care entrance at the back of the VA

Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Mini Resource Summit

When
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST
1