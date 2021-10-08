Homeless Veteran care

The Veterans Justice Outreach Program works in much the same way as the Re-Entry Veterans program, but focuses on Veterans serving in local jails and treatment courts. Specialists work to bridge the gap between VA treatment and the court system when the court determines that this is in the Veteran's best interest.

Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) and Health Care for Reentry Veterans (HCRV) Programs

VJO aims to prevent homelessness by helping justice-involved Veterans who have mental health or substance use issues access needed VA clinical services. HCRV specialists work with Veterans to ease their transition from prison back into the community.

How the Programs Work

VJO specialists provide direct outreach, assessment and case management for Veterans in local courts and jails and help them navigate the justice system. Every VAMC has at least one VJO specialist. HCRV specialists meet with incarcerated Veterans before they’re released and assist them in planning for reintegration into the community by accessing VA and community services as well as housing and employment opportunities.

