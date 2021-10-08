Homeless Veteran care
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA North Florida/South Georgia health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.
Connect with a care coordinator
Gainesville
Porchea Bell 352-284-9978
HONOR Center 352-548-1800
Lake City
Mike Canard 352-283-9844
Jacksonville
Mike Tubtim 352-215-6102
Mary Smith 904-832-6107
Community Resource & Referral Center 904-798-2800
Tallahassee
Stephanie Beckingham 352-283-4831
Ocala
Jenn Harlow 352-281-3494
Care we provide at VA North Florida/South Georgia health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA North Florida/South Georgia homeless services care coordinator to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care
The HONOR Center
The HONOR Center (providing Hope, Opportunities, Networking, Outreach and Recovery), located in Gainesville, FL, is a state-of-the-art facility providing comprehensive homeless programs, including Permanent Supported Housing, HUD-VASH, Grant and Per Diem Transitional Housing, Contract Residential Services, Health Care for Re-Entry Veterans, and Veterans Justice Outreach.
The facility also features The Residence, a 45-bed domiciliary designed to meet the needs of homeless Veterans who are disabled or in need of a place to recuperate from health care crises or serious illness. The 24-hour, homelike facility offers private and semi-private rooms, with the ability to serve up to 6 female Veterans. In addition to traditional services, the residents are offered cooking classes, recreational therapy, dental services, library/media center, and horticulture therapy. Veterans may be eligible for a 3-6 month stay the The Residence.
Other Programs
The Permanent Supportive Housing Program, in partnership with Housing Urban Development’s (HUD), Public Housing Authorities, and the Veteran Health System provides eligible Veterans with housing vouchers. In addition, VA staff provide ongoing intensive case management services to ensure Veterans have the needed support and services to maintain their housing.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development and Department of Veterans Affairs Supported Housing (HUD-VASH) Program provides permanent housing and ongoing case management treatment services for homeless Veterans who need support to live independently. Presently, there are approximately 1,500 Housing Choice Vouchers in use throughout the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System area. Veterans who are working or disabled may qualify. This program provides for our most vulnerable Veterans, and is especially helpful to Veterans with families, women Veterans and recently returning Veterans.
The Grant and Per Diem Transitional Housing Program is a VA-funded community based program providing transitional housing or other service centers for homeless Veterans. Focusing on job skills, life skills and money management skills training, transitional housing is currently located in Gainesville, Jacksonville, Lake City, Ocala, Starke, and Tallahassee.
The Health Care for Re-Entry Veterans Program is a collaboration with the Department of Corrections and focuses on the special needs of Veterans preparing to leave state or federal prison systems. Specialists work with Veterans to make plans and connect with VA and community services to ensure their success and prevent a return to incarceration.
The Veterans Justice Outreach Program works in much the same way as the Re-Entry Veterans program, but focuses on Veterans serving in local jails and treatment courts. Specialists work to bridge the gap between VA treatment and the court system when the court determines that this is in the Veteran's best interest.
Veterans Justice Outreach (VJO) and Health Care for Reentry Veterans (HCRV) Programs
VJO aims to prevent homelessness by helping justice-involved Veterans who have mental health or substance use issues access needed VA clinical services. HCRV specialists work with Veterans to ease their transition from prison back into the community.
How the Programs Work
VJO specialists provide direct outreach, assessment and case management for Veterans in local courts and jails and help them navigate the justice system. Every VAMC has at least one VJO specialist. HCRV specialists meet with incarcerated Veterans before they’re released and assist them in planning for reintegration into the community by accessing VA and community services as well as housing and employment opportunities.
More Information
The Homeless Veterans Dental Initiative provides for a complete course of dental treatment for Veterans who successfully participate in one of the housing programs for at least 60 days. Veterans receive care through community providers and are able to receive a full range of dental services. Restoring smiles and self-esteem, one Veteran at a time.
This other important resource provides Veterans who are homeless with dental treatment through programs such as Domiciliary Residential Rehabilitation Treatment, VA Grant and Per Diem, Compensated Work Therapy/Transitional Residence, Health Care for Homeless Veterans (contract bed) and Community Residential Care. VA is working to expand dental care to all eligible Veterans.
More Information
The HCHV staff conduct outreach activities throughout North Florida and South Georgia. See outreach schedule below.
This program offers outreach, case management and residential treatment services to help Veterans transition from living on the street or in institutions to stable housing situations.
How It Works
Operating out of many VAMCs nationwide, clinically trained providers locate Veterans who are living in precarious situations and connect them with VA bridge housing, health care and case management services that promote safe, stable living arrangements.