Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA North Florida/South Georgia health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Jeff Moore
Patient Representative
VA North Florida health care
Phone: 352-548-6019
Email: Jeff.Moore2@va.gov
Traci Davis-McGuire
Patient Advocate
VA North Florida health care
Phone: 386-755-3016, ext. 392073
Email: Traci.Davis-McGuire@va.gov
Winette Cox
Patient Advocate
VA North Florida health care
Phone: 904-475-5849
Thomasina Scott
Patient Advocate
VA North Florida health care
Phone: 904-475-5850
Leslie Callahan
Patient Advocate
VA North Florida health care
Phone: 352-674-5000 x301278
Misty Carter
Patient Advocate
VA North Florida health care
Phone: 352-548-6000 x106019
April Remy
Patient Advocate
VA North Florida health care
Phone: 352-548-6000 x106019
Willie White III
Patient Advocate
VA North Florida health care
Phone: 352-548-6000 x106019
Jason Williams MSN, RN
Case Manager
VA North Florida health care
Julie Rattley LCSW
Case Manager
VA North Florida health care
Phone: 352-548-6000, ext. 104190/352-363-0898
Email: Julie.Rattley@va.gov
Paul Crouch
Case Manager
VA North Florida health care
Phone: 352-548-6000 Ext. 104589
Care we provide at VA North Florida/South Georgia health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights