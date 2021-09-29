 Skip to Content
Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA North Florida/South Georgia health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Jeff_Moore

Jeff Moore

Patient Representative

VA North Florida health care

Phone: 352-548-6019

Email: Jeff.Moore2@va.gov

Traci_Davis-McGuire

Traci Davis-McGuire

Patient Advocate

VA North Florida health care

Phone: 386-755-3016, ext. 392073

Email: Traci.Davis-McGuire@va.gov

Winette Cox Patient Advocate

Winette Cox

Patient Advocate

VA North Florida health care

Phone: 904-475-5849

Patient Advocate

Thomasina Scott

Patient Advocate

VA North Florida health care

Phone: 904-475-5850

Patient Advocate

Leslie Callahan

Patient Advocate

VA North Florida health care

Phone: 352-674-5000 x301278

Patient Advocate

Misty Carter

Patient Advocate

VA North Florida health care

Phone: 352-548-6000 x106019

Patient Advocate

April Remy

Patient Advocate

VA North Florida health care

Phone: 352-548-6000 x106019

Patient Advocate

Willie White III

Patient Advocate

VA North Florida health care

Phone: 352-548-6000 x106019

Jason_Williams

Jason Williams MSN, RN

Case Manager

VA North Florida health care

Phone: 800-308-8387, ext. 392519/904-293-6216

Julie_Rattley

Julie Rattley LCSW

Case Manager

VA North Florida health care

Phone: 352-548-6000, ext. 104190/352-363-0898

Email: Julie.Rattley@va.gov

Paul_Crouch

Paul Crouch

Case Manager

VA North Florida health care

Phone: 352-548-6000 Ext. 104589

Care we provide at VA North Florida/South Georgia health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
