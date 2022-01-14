Returning service member care/M2VA Program
VA North Florida/South Georgia health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a M2VA Case Manager today
Returning service member care contact (Post 9/11 M2VA Case Management Program
VA North Florida/South Georgia health care
Phone: 352-548-6000, ext. 104797
Care we provide at VA North Florida/South Georgia health care
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in North Florida/South Georgia provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.