Women Veteran care
VA North Florida/South Georgia health care supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A women Veteran care coordinator can help you get the services you need.
Connect with a care coordinator
Cheryl Tillman MHR, BSN, RN
Women Veterans Program Manager
VA North Florida health care
Phone: 800-324-8387, ext. 104064
Email: Cheryl.Tillman@va.gov
Care we provide at VA North Florida/South Georgia health care
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, including:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care, childbirth education classes, and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services