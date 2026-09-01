VA maternity care services include:

Clinical assessments

Diagnostic testing

Routine prenatal care

Breast feeding supplies

Coverage of the newborn's first seven days of life

Other services based on the individual patients needs

Maternity Care Coordinator Contact

Chanese Robinson, LPN,



Additional Resource:

It’s never too soon to start planning your journey to a healthy pregnancy with VA: If you are considering becoming pregnant in the near or distant future, have a conversation with your VA health care provider as early as possible. VA can help with every step of your pre-pregnancy journey from food and housing resources, to maternity care coordination, to infertility services and more. Learn more about pregnancy planning services for women Veterans HERE.