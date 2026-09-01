Women Veterans Care
VA North Florida/South Georgia Health System supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive, and quality care. A Women Veterans Program Manager can help you get the services you need.
Care we provide at the North Florida/South Georgia VA Health Care System
Our women's health program offers women Veterans comprehensive care, to include:
- Primary care
- Gynecology
- Maternity care and postpartum support
- Ultrasounds and mammograms
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Reproductive health
- Menopause treatment
- Pelvic floor therapy
Maternity Care
VA maternity care services include:
- Clinical assessments
- Diagnostic testing
- Routine prenatal care
- Breast feeding supplies
- Coverage of the newborn's first seven days of life
- Other services based on the individual patients needs
Maternity Care Coordinator Contact
Chanese Robinson, LPN,
Additional Resource:
It’s never too soon to start planning your journey to a healthy pregnancy with VA: If you are considering becoming pregnant in the near or distant future, have a conversation with your VA health care provider as early as possible. VA can help with every step of your pre-pregnancy journey from food and housing resources, to maternity care coordination, to infertility services and more. Learn more about pregnancy planning services for women Veterans HERE.
Breast and Cervical Cancer Screenings
VA breast and cervical cancer assessments includes screening and diagnostic mammograms, pap exams, HPV testing, and other diagnostic testing and services.
Breast Care Coordinator Contact
Lisa Gallon, MSN, BSN, RN
Learn more about the sex-specific services VA has to offer
Women Veterans Call Center
The Women Veterans Call Center provides women Veterans information about VA services and resources, benefits, and eligibility. The toll-free line is available Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m. ET and on Saturdays 8:00 a.m.–6:30 p.m. ET. Please see our Women Veterans Call Center website or call 855-VA-WOMEN