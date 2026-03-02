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Gainesville 1 VA Clinic

Gainesville Mental Health VA Clinic now open at 5465 SW 34th St., Gainesville, Florida 32608; phone number = 352-384-3560. (Previous location on 23rd Avenue closed.) If you are a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, please call the Veterans Crisis Line (VCL): dial 988, then press 1. The VCL is private and free - caring, qualified responders, many of whom are Veterans themselves, are available 24/7: dial 988, then press 1. You can also call 911, go to the nearest Emergency Room, or to the nearest VA medical center anytime, day or night.

Location and contact information

Address

5465 SW 34th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608-5032

Phone numbers

Main phone:

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Gainesville MH

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability:  Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Shuttle service at 

Coming soon!

Local transportation services
Coming soon!

Other services

Coming soon!

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Other services at VA North Florida/South Georgia health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Addiction and substance use care

We can help you overcome substance use problems from unhealthy alcohol use to life-threatening addiction. We match our services—like counseling, group therapy or medication—to your specific needs.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Gainesville Mental Health VA Clinic

Gainesville Mental Health VA Clinic

The Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Team offers services designed to assist Veterans overcome addiction and mental illness through psychotherapy, education, support, and medication-assisted treatment. They also treat Veterans with co-occurring substance use disorder and PTSD. Veterans can be seen by a Case Manager as a walk in during business hours and then provided with an assessment to determine which level of care listed below is the most appropriate within this clinic.  Areas without separate SUD Specialty Clinics can also access services for Substance Use Disorders either within Mental Health Clinics or via Telehealth Services. Some of the SUD programs listed below may not be available within each location and Veterans may be eligible to utilize community providers/programs, if necessary. Substance Use Disorders has 4 programs: Ambulatory Detox, Intensive Outpatient, Outpatient, Residential Rehab.

Learn more about our VA treatment programs

Mental health care

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD

If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Gainesville Mental Health VA Clinic

Gainesville Mental Health VA Clinic

Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:

Same day access: A Veteran Walk In to be assessed/triaged by a Provider, for non-life threatening/non-emergent needs within any clinic location (during regular business hours).

Primary care is the preferred entry point for accessing mental health services at the VA to enhance coordination of care. However, a Veteran may also be seen in any of the Mental Health clinics.

Contact the Veterans Primary Care Provider to inquire as to PCMHI (Primary Care Mental Health Integration) care.

(If unsure of Veterans Primary Care Provider, contact .)

The PCMHI Team may be a separate specialty clinic of providers or may be within the Veterans Primary Care team or Mental Health Clinic. Veterans may be seen within PCMHI for 4-8 weeks of services at this access point. Additional referrals can be made from PCMHI to MH Clinic services and Other Specialty Clinics.

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator

Psychiatry

If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments  and medications when needed.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Gainesville Mental Health VA Clinic

Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:

  • Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
  • Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
  • Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

Psychology

If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Gainesville Mental Health VA Clinic

Gainesville Mental Health VA Clinic

Our psychology teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help with a range of mental and behavioral health problems like:

  • Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
  • Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
  • Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
  • Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges
  • Confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
  • Aggressive or self-harming behaviors

PTSD care

If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits may be available

A referral is required

Appointments

Gainesville Mental Health VA Clinic

Gainesville Mental Health VA Clinic

Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a mental health concern that can occur after a traumatic event like war, physical or sexual assaults, natural disasters, or accidents. Most people have some stress reactions after trauma. If the reactions disrupt your life and do not go away over time, you may have PTSD. PTSD does not need to be a lifelong problem. There is no single treatment that will work for every person, but help is available.

  • Skill development
  • Evidence-Based therapies to address your traumatic event(s) (Cognitive Processing Therapy for PTSD, Prolonged Exposure, Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, Cognitive Behavioral Conjoint Therapy, Written Exposure Therapy)
  • Focused therapy groups
  • Psychiatric assessment and medication management
  • Treatment for addictive disorders in combination with PTSD

Additional Resources

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