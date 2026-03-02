Gainesville 1 VA Clinic

Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD

If you’re struggling with issues like PTSD, depression, grief, anger or trauma, we offer counseling and other support. All VA health care facilities offer same-day help. You may qualify even without enrolling in VA health care.

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

Visit our office, with or without an appointment

Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:

Same day access: A Veteran Walk In to be assessed/triaged by a Provider, for non-life threatening/non-emergent needs within any clinic location (during regular business hours).

Primary care is the preferred entry point for accessing mental health services at the VA to enhance coordination of care. However, a Veteran may also be seen in any of the Mental Health clinics.

Contact the Veterans Primary Care Provider to inquire as to PCMHI (Primary Care Mental Health Integration) care.

(If unsure of Veterans Primary Care Provider, contact .)

The PCMHI Team may be a separate specialty clinic of providers or may be within the Veterans Primary Care team or Mental Health Clinic. Veterans may be seen within PCMHI for 4-8 weeks of services at this access point. Additional referrals can be made from PCMHI to MH Clinic services and Other Specialty Clinics.

Learn more and connect with a care coordinator