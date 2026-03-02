Gainesville 1 VA Clinic
Gainesville Mental Health VA Clinic now open at 5465 SW 34th St., Gainesville, Florida 32608; phone number = 352-384-3560. (Previous location on 23rd Avenue closed.) If you are a Veteran in crisis or concerned about one, please call the Veterans Crisis Line (VCL): dial 988, then press 1. The VCL is private and free - caring, qualified responders, many of whom are Veterans themselves, are available 24/7: dial 988, then press 1. You can also call 911, go to the nearest Emergency Room, or to the nearest VA medical center anytime, day or night.
Location and contact information
Address
5465 SW 34th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608-5032
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Shuttle service at
Coming soon!
Local transportation services
Coming soon!
Other services
Coming soon!
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Other services at VA North Florida/South Georgia health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Addiction and substance use care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Gainesville Mental Health VA Clinic
Gainesville Mental Health VA Clinic
The Substance Use Disorder (SUD) Team offers services designed to assist Veterans overcome addiction and mental illness through psychotherapy, education, support, and medication-assisted treatment. They also treat Veterans with co-occurring substance use disorder and PTSD. Veterans can be seen by a Case Manager as a walk in during business hours and then provided with an assessment to determine which level of care listed below is the most appropriate within this clinic. Areas without separate SUD Specialty Clinics can also access services for Substance Use Disorders either within Mental Health Clinics or via Telehealth Services. Some of the SUD programs listed below may not be available within each location and Veterans may be eligible to utilize community providers/programs, if necessary. Substance Use Disorders has 4 programs: Ambulatory Detox, Intensive Outpatient, Outpatient, Residential Rehab.
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Gainesville Mental Health VA Clinic
Gainesville Mental Health VA Clinic
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
Same day access: A Veteran Walk In to be assessed/triaged by a Provider, for non-life threatening/non-emergent needs within any clinic location (during regular business hours).
Primary care is the preferred entry point for accessing mental health services at the VA to enhance coordination of care. However, a Veteran may also be seen in any of the Mental Health clinics.
Contact the Veterans Primary Care Provider to inquire as to PCMHI (Primary Care Mental Health Integration) care.
(If unsure of Veterans Primary Care Provider, contact
The PCMHI Team may be a separate specialty clinic of providers or may be within the Veterans Primary Care team or Mental Health Clinic. Veterans may be seen within PCMHI for 4-8 weeks of services at this access point. Additional referrals can be made from PCMHI to MH Clinic services and Other Specialty Clinics.
Psychiatry
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Gainesville Mental Health VA Clinic
Good mental health is a vital part of your overall wellness. Our psychiatry teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help you with a range of mental and behavioral health problems, including:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges, confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
Psychology
If you’re struggling with a mental health problem—or just need to talk with someone—we can help. We offer treatment and support such as therapy, alternative treatments and medications when needed.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Gainesville Mental Health VA Clinic
Gainesville Mental Health VA Clinic
Our psychology teams offer consultation, evaluation, and treatment to help with a range of mental and behavioral health problems like:
- Depression (including sadness and grief), anxiety (including worry and nervousness), and personality disorders
- Addictive behaviors and substance abuse
- Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and combat-related stress disorder
- Emotional issues like anger management and relationship challenges
- Confused thinking, memory problems, and invasive thoughts or ideas
- Aggressive or self-harming behaviors
PTSD care
If you have symptoms of PTSD after a traumatic event, we can help. We offer assessment and treatment support such as private counseling, group therapy and medication. It’s never too late to get help.
Appointments
Gainesville Mental Health VA Clinic
Gainesville Mental Health VA Clinic
Post-traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a mental health concern that can occur after a traumatic event like war, physical or sexual assaults, natural disasters, or accidents. Most people have some stress reactions after trauma. If the reactions disrupt your life and do not go away over time, you may have PTSD. PTSD does not need to be a lifelong problem. There is no single treatment that will work for every person, but help is available.
- Skill development
- Evidence-Based therapies to address your traumatic event(s) (Cognitive Processing Therapy for PTSD, Prolonged Exposure, Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, Cognitive Behavioral Conjoint Therapy, Written Exposure Therapy)
- Focused therapy groups
- Psychiatric assessment and medication management
- Treatment for addictive disorders in combination with PTSD
Additional Resources
- Learn more about PTSD
- PTSD : Decision Aid (va.gov)
- Cognitive Processing Therapy for PTSD - PTSD: National Center for PTSD (va.gov)
- Prolonged Exposure for PTSD - PTSD: National Center for PTSD (va.gov)
- Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) for PTSD - PTSD: National Center for PTSD (va.gov)
- About Face - National Center for PTSD (va.gov)