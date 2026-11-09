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Gainesville Ninety-Eighth Street VA Clinic

The Pain Clinic provides consultative pain management per Primary Care provider referral, providing comprehensive management, interventional pain management and medication recommendations.

Location and contact information

Address

3401 Northwest 98th Street
Gainesville, FL 32606-5010

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Pain Clinic Photo

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability:  Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

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