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Gainesville Sixty-Fourth Street 1 VA Clinic

The Compensation and Pension (C&P) Service is responsible for conducting quality C&P examinations in a timely manner. These examinations are completed at the request of the Veterans Benefits Administration. The C&P Service is supported by permanent staff and fee providers.

Location and contact information

Address

5415 Southwest 64th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608-9605

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Compensation and Pension Clinic

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability:  Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Other services at VA North Florida/South Georgia health care

Health services offered here

Select a topic to learn more.

Advice nurse

Talk with an advice nurse if you have questions about your care or for help in deciding whether you need an urgent or routine appointment.

Visit our office, by appointment only

Virtual visits by appointment only

A referral is not required

Appointments

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

VA Health Connect 24/7 Virtual Urgent Care

VA Health Connect 24/7 Virtual Urgent Care

The registered nurses on our Nurse Advice Line provide you and your family with helpful medical advice and free, confidential answers to many of your health care questions. Call anytime. We’re here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In addition, our nurses can:

  • Help you manage many of your basic health care needs
  • Answer questions about your current medications or medical condition
  • Discuss your health care concerns and help you decide the best way to handle them
  • Offer improved access to VA services

Get updates from VA North Florida/South Georgia health care

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