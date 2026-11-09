Gainesville Sixty-Fourth Street 2 VA Clinic

Talk with an advice nurse if you have questions about your care or for help in deciding whether you need an urgent or routine appointment.

Visit our office, by appointment only Virtual visits by appointment only A referral is not required Appointments Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first. VA Health Connect 24/7 Virtual Urgent Care VA Health Connect 24/7 Virtual Urgent Care