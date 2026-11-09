Gainesville VA Clinic

We use imaging to help screen for, diagnose, and treat illness and injury. We provide X-rays and other imaging technologies.

Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.

We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions.

The technologists who perform your exams are certified by the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists and have undergone rigorous training to operate high technology equipment in the safest manner possible. To learn more about radiologic technologists and various specialty certifications, visit the ARRT.

The Radiologists who interpret your exams are highly trained specialist physicians who will work closely with your treatment team to make sure you receive an accurate and timely diagnosis. To learn more about Radiologists, click here.

Our services include:

General X-ray and Fluoroscopy - In the General X-ray section, you may receive x-rays of all the major bones in your body. These exams generally only take a few minutes to complete. We also perform more advanced imaging procedures such as arthrograms (joint evaluations with contrast), myelograms (spine evaluations with contrast), lumbar punctures (for testing of cerebrospinal fluids), and a variety of GI studies including Upper GIs, esophorias, barium enemas, and small bowel follow throughs. We use live x-ray (called fluoroscopy) to support the operating room and other departments that utilize image guided procedures. We also perform therapeutic joint injections using corticosteroids or viscosupplementation to alleviate pain in the shoulders, knees, and hips.

- In the General X-ray section, you may receive x-rays of all the major bones in your body. These exams generally only take a few minutes to complete. We also perform more advanced imaging procedures such as arthrograms (joint evaluations with contrast), myelograms (spine evaluations with contrast), lumbar punctures (for testing of cerebrospinal fluids), and a variety of GI studies including Upper GIs, esophorias, barium enemas, and small bowel follow throughs. We use live x-ray (called fluoroscopy) to support the operating room and other departments that utilize image guided procedures. We also perform therapeutic joint injections using corticosteroids or viscosupplementation to alleviate pain in the shoulders, knees, and hips. Ultrasound (Sonography) - Ultrasound is another imaging test that does not use radiation, but instead utilizes sound waves from a probe or transducer to create pictures of the body’s internal organs and structures. Ultrasound can be used to help diagnose swelling, pain, and infection. It is also frequently used to provide guidance for needle biopsies and diagnose problems related to blood flow.

- Ultrasound is another imaging test that does not use radiation, but instead utilizes sound waves from a probe or transducer to create pictures of the body’s internal organs and structures. Ultrasound can be used to help diagnose swelling, pain, and infection. It is also frequently used to provide guidance for needle biopsies and diagnose problems related to blood flow. Mammography (mammograms) - Mammography is an x-ray imaging method used to examine the breast of both men and women for early detection of cancer and other diseases related to the breast. It can be used as both a diagnostic and screening tool all while using very little radiation dose. Patients whose cancers are found and treated earlier have a better prognosis than those with late-stage cancers, typically undergoing less invasive treatments experiencing much higher survival rates. Some of the services we provide include screening and diagnostic mammograms, as well as breast biopsies. We pride ourselves on providing exceptional care and taking the initiative to make our patients as comfortable as possible during their time with us.

- Mammography is an x-ray imaging method used to examine the breast of both men and women for early detection of cancer and other diseases related to the breast. It can be used as both a diagnostic and screening tool all while using very little radiation dose. Patients whose cancers are found and treated earlier have a better prognosis than those with late-stage cancers, typically undergoing less invasive treatments experiencing much higher survival rates. Some of the services we provide include screening and diagnostic mammograms, as well as breast biopsies. We pride ourselves on providing exceptional care and taking the initiative to make our patients as comfortable as possible during their time with us. Computer tomography (CT) - Computed tomography (commonly called CT or CAT scan) is a diagnostic imaging test used to create very detailed images of blood vessels and soft tissues, bones, and internal organs. The images created by a CT scanner are cross sectional, meaning they are thin slices, like a loaf of bread. These cross sectional images can then be reformatted in multiple planes and even be used to create three-dimensional images.

Computed tomography (commonly called CT or CAT scan) is a diagnostic imaging test used to create very detailed images of blood vessels and soft tissues, bones, and internal organs. The images created by a CT scanner are cross sectional, meaning they are thin slices, like a loaf of bread. These cross sectional images can then be reformatted in multiple planes and even be used to create three-dimensional images. Nuclear Medicine - Nuclear medicine is a specialized area of radiology that uses small amounts of radioactive materials, or radiopharmaceuticals, to examine the organ structure and function. With our state-of-the-art equipment we can help diagnose and treat abnormalities very early in the progression of a diseases, such as thyroid cancer. The positron emission tomography scan, or PET scan, is the most effective scan used to detect the stage of cancer. A PET scan relies on metabolic differences between malignant and non-malignant cells to detect cancer in the body. Some of our other common scans include: Bone Scans, Thyroid Scans, Gastric emptying study, Nuclear stress test. Some good resources to learn more about Nuclear Medicine: Nuclear Medicine Patient Topics; Nuclear Medicine Procedures and Therapies; Nuclear Medicine and Radiation Safety; "See the Future" Video Link

Nuclear medicine is a specialized area of radiology that uses small amounts of radioactive materials, or radiopharmaceuticals, to examine the organ structure and function. With our state-of-the-art equipment we can help diagnose and treat abnormalities very early in the progression of a diseases, such as thyroid cancer. The positron emission tomography scan, or PET scan, is the most effective scan used to detect the stage of cancer. A PET scan relies on metabolic differences between malignant and non-malignant cells to detect cancer in the body. Some of our other common scans include: Bone Scans, Thyroid Scans, Gastric emptying study, Nuclear stress test. Some good resources to learn more about Nuclear Medicine: Nuclear Medicine Patient Topics; Nuclear Medicine Procedures and Therapies; Nuclear Medicine and Radiation Safety; "See the Future" Video Link Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) - Magnetic Resonance Imaging, or MRI, uses powerful magnetic fields instead of radiation to create detailed images of the body’s internal structures. MRI scans are ideal for evaluating the soft tissues of the body can see things that are not visible in CT scans. MRI scans generally take longer than CT scans and will require you to hold very still during the exam. If you are claustrophobic, you should tell your doctor or the technologist before being scheduled for this exam. Since MRI uses powerful magnets, it is important that you complete an accurate screening to ensure you do not have any implants or metallic fragments in your body that are not safe for MRI. For more information on MRI safety, this website is a good resource.

- Magnetic Resonance Imaging, or MRI, uses powerful magnetic fields instead of radiation to create detailed images of the body’s internal structures. MRI scans are ideal for evaluating the soft tissues of the body can see things that are not visible in CT scans. MRI scans generally take longer than CT scans and will require you to hold very still during the exam. If you are claustrophobic, you should tell your doctor or the technologist before being scheduled for this exam. Since MRI uses powerful magnets, it is important that you complete an accurate screening to ensure you do not have any implants or metallic fragments in your body that are not safe for MRI. For more information on MRI safety, this website is a good resource. Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry - DEXA or DXA stands for Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry. It is the most widely used study to test your bone density and to see how strong your bones are. This painless scan usually takes between 10-15 mins using small amounts of radiation, focusing on your hip, spine and occasionally your forearm. This service is offered at the Malcom Randall VAMC, The Villages OPC, Jacksonville OPC, and Tallahassee HCC locations.

- DEXA or DXA stands for Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry. It is the most widely used study to test your bone density and to see how strong your bones are. This painless scan usually takes between 10-15 mins using small amounts of radiation, focusing on your hip, spine and occasionally your forearm. This service is offered at the Malcom Randall VAMC, The Villages OPC, Jacksonville OPC, and Tallahassee HCC locations. Interventional Radiology - Interventional Radiology (IR) consists of performing minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic procedures using image-guidance to treat a broad range of diseases and other conditions. These procedures involve a collaborative effort of ultrasound (US), computed tomography (CT), and/or fluoroscopy in order to achieve a high standard of care for our Veterans. Some services include, but are certainly not limited to: Percutaneous Nephrostomy Tube Placement (PCN); Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt (TIPS); Chemoembolization; and Radiofrequency Ablation.

Research

Diagnostic Imaging is involved in a variety of cutting-edge research projects including dual energy CT (DECT), artificial intelligence use in low-dose CT scans, cardiac myocardial perfusion imaging with coronary flow reserve, and new radiopharmaceutical trials for myocardial perfusion imaging.

Sites and Contact Information

Malcom Randall VAMC, or

All modalities and services including Interventional Radiology

Lake City VAMC, -2114

X-ray, CT, MRI, Nuclear Medicine, US, Joint Injections, GI Studies

Gainesville Primary Care VA Clinic,

X-ray, CT, MRI

Tallahassee HCC,

X-ray, CT, MRI, DXA, US, GI Studies

Jacksonville OPC, Jefferson St, -6297

X-ray, CT, MRI, DXA, US, Joint Injections, GI Studies, Nuclear Medicine

The Villages OPC, -5170

X-ray, MRI, CT, DXA, US, Joint Injections

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