Gainesville VA Clinic
Gainesville Primary Care has relocated to our NEW LOCATION at 5469 SW 34th St., Gainesville, FL 32608. ***Phone Number: 352-548-1900*** Operating hours are 7:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday (closed weekends and Federal holidays). Offers Primary Care, Telehealth, Mental Health, Specimen Collection, Prosthetics, Radiology, Women's Health, Computerized Tomography (CT scan), and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI).
Location and contact information
Address
5469 Southwest 34th Street
Gainesville, FL 32608-5032
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Other services at VA North Florida/South Georgia health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Gainesville Primary Care VA Clinic
Gainesville Primary Care VA Clinic
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Surgical pathology (study of biopsy tissue and tissue removed during surgery)
- Cytopathology (study of cells, pap tests, body fluids)
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services for hospital patients
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Gainesville Primary Care VA Clinic
Gainesville Primary Care VA Clinic
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Gainesville Primary Care VA Clinic
Gainesville Primary Care VA Clinic
Physical therapy, occupational therapy and kinesiotherapy can help restore movement and function if you have been disabled by injury or disease
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. We accept walk-ins for urgent needs.
Gainesville Primary Care VA Clinic
Gainesville Primary Care VA Clinic
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Womens health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
- COVID-19 vaccinations
Prosthetics and rehabilitation
We provide and help you use medical aids, hearing aids, state-of-the-art adaptive home equipment and other equipment to help you preserve and increase your mobility and independence.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Gainesville Primary Care VA Clinic
Gainesville Primary Care VA Clinic
VA is the world’s largest and most comprehensive provider of sensory aides and prosthetic devices. Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system and referred by a physical medicine and rehabilitation physician can receive a full range of services and equipment like:
- Artificial limbs and surgical implants, including artificial joints and pacemakers
- Wheelchairs and other medical devices
- Aids for Veterans who are blind, have low vision, or are hearing impaired
- Adaptive equipment and modifications to make your vehicle or home more accessible
- Other devices and services to help increase your mobility, dignity, and independence
- Clothing allowance for Veterans with devices that damage their clothing
Radiology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
We offer radiology and imaging services to diagnose and treat many medical conditions.
The technologists who perform your exams are certified by the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists and have undergone rigorous training to operate high technology equipment in the safest manner possible. To learn more about radiologic technologists and various specialty certifications, visit the ARRT.
The Radiologists who interpret your exams are highly trained specialist physicians who will work closely with your treatment team to make sure you receive an accurate and timely diagnosis. To learn more about Radiologists, click here.
Our services include:
- General X-ray and Fluoroscopy - In the General X-ray section, you may receive x-rays of all the major bones in your body. These exams generally only take a few minutes to complete. We also perform more advanced imaging procedures such as arthrograms (joint evaluations with contrast), myelograms (spine evaluations with contrast), lumbar punctures (for testing of cerebrospinal fluids), and a variety of GI studies including Upper GIs, esophorias, barium enemas, and small bowel follow throughs. We use live x-ray (called fluoroscopy) to support the operating room and other departments that utilize image guided procedures. We also perform therapeutic joint injections using corticosteroids or viscosupplementation to alleviate pain in the shoulders, knees, and hips.
- Ultrasound (Sonography) - Ultrasound is another imaging test that does not use radiation, but instead utilizes sound waves from a probe or transducer to create pictures of the body’s internal organs and structures. Ultrasound can be used to help diagnose swelling, pain, and infection. It is also frequently used to provide guidance for needle biopsies and diagnose problems related to blood flow.
- Mammography (mammograms) - Mammography is an x-ray imaging method used to examine the breast of both men and women for early detection of cancer and other diseases related to the breast. It can be used as both a diagnostic and screening tool all while using very little radiation dose. Patients whose cancers are found and treated earlier have a better prognosis than those with late-stage cancers, typically undergoing less invasive treatments experiencing much higher survival rates. Some of the services we provide include screening and diagnostic mammograms, as well as breast biopsies. We pride ourselves on providing exceptional care and taking the initiative to make our patients as comfortable as possible during their time with us.
- Computer tomography (CT) - Computed tomography (commonly called CT or CAT scan) is a diagnostic imaging test used to create very detailed images of blood vessels and soft tissues, bones, and internal organs. The images created by a CT scanner are cross sectional, meaning they are thin slices, like a loaf of bread. These cross sectional images can then be reformatted in multiple planes and even be used to create three-dimensional images.
- Nuclear Medicine - Nuclear medicine is a specialized area of radiology that uses small amounts of radioactive materials, or radiopharmaceuticals, to examine the organ structure and function. With our state-of-the-art equipment we can help diagnose and treat abnormalities very early in the progression of a diseases, such as thyroid cancer. The positron emission tomography scan, or PET scan, is the most effective scan used to detect the stage of cancer. A PET scan relies on metabolic differences between malignant and non-malignant cells to detect cancer in the body. Some of our other common scans include: Bone Scans, Thyroid Scans, Gastric emptying study, Nuclear stress test. Some good resources to learn more about Nuclear Medicine: Nuclear Medicine Patient Topics; Nuclear Medicine Procedures and Therapies; Nuclear Medicine and Radiation Safety; "See the Future" Video Link
- Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) - Magnetic Resonance Imaging, or MRI, uses powerful magnetic fields instead of radiation to create detailed images of the body’s internal structures. MRI scans are ideal for evaluating the soft tissues of the body can see things that are not visible in CT scans. MRI scans generally take longer than CT scans and will require you to hold very still during the exam. If you are claustrophobic, you should tell your doctor or the technologist before being scheduled for this exam. Since MRI uses powerful magnets, it is important that you complete an accurate screening to ensure you do not have any implants or metallic fragments in your body that are not safe for MRI. For more information on MRI safety, this website is a good resource.
- Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry - DEXA or DXA stands for Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry. It is the most widely used study to test your bone density and to see how strong your bones are. This painless scan usually takes between 10-15 mins using small amounts of radiation, focusing on your hip, spine and occasionally your forearm. This service is offered at the Malcom Randall VAMC, The Villages OPC, Jacksonville OPC, and Tallahassee HCC locations.
- Interventional Radiology - Interventional Radiology (IR) consists of performing minimally invasive diagnostic and therapeutic procedures using image-guidance to treat a broad range of diseases and other conditions. These procedures involve a collaborative effort of ultrasound (US), computed tomography (CT), and/or fluoroscopy in order to achieve a high standard of care for our Veterans. Some services include, but are certainly not limited to: Percutaneous Nephrostomy Tube Placement (PCN); Transjugular Intrahepatic Portosystemic Shunt (TIPS); Chemoembolization; and Radiofrequency Ablation.
Research
Diagnostic Imaging is involved in a variety of cutting-edge research projects including dual energy CT (DECT), artificial intelligence use in low-dose CT scans, cardiac myocardial perfusion imaging with coronary flow reserve, and new radiopharmaceutical trials for myocardial perfusion imaging.
Sites and Contact Information
Malcom Randall VAMC,
All modalities and services including Interventional Radiology
Lake City VAMC,
X-ray, CT, MRI, Nuclear Medicine, US, Joint Injections, GI Studies
Gainesville Primary Care VA Clinic,
X-ray, CT, MRI
Tallahassee HCC,
X-ray, CT, MRI, DXA, US, GI Studies
Jacksonville OPC, Jefferson St,
X-ray, CT, MRI, DXA, US, Joint Injections, GI Studies, Nuclear Medicine
The Villages OPC,
X-ray, MRI, CT, DXA, US, Joint Injections
Disclaimer: Several links within this page will take you to non-VA websites and is provided for convenience only. VA does not endorse and is not responsible for the content of the sites to which you will be taken.
Social work
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Gainesville Primary Care VA Clinic
Gainesville Primary Care VA Clinic
Social work is integral to health care. We can help you and your family manage stress-related problems due to injury or illness, and find VA community resources to meet your needs like:
- Home health services
- Legal services
- Transportation
- Community living
Toxic exposure screening
Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every five years.
Whole health
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Gainesville Primary Care VA Clinic
Gainesville Primary Care VA Clinic
Our whole health approach empowers and equips you to take charge of your health, well-being, and quality of life. Whole health goes beyond your illnesses, injuries, or disabilities, and focuses instead on your values, goals, and overall health. It includes self-care and complementary therapies along with conventional medical care. Our whole health program includes:
- Acupuncture to help you manage pain without drugs
- Meditation and mindfulness training
- Yoga, tai chi, and qi gong classes
- Massage and manual therapy
- and much more.
Learn more about Whole Health at https://www.va.gov/north-florida-health-care/programs/whole-health
Women Veteran care
Common conditions: women's primary care, mental health, obstetrics, gynecology, pap smear, mammogram
We offer women’s health services to meet your specific needs such as disease screenings, mental health treatment, recovery from military sexual trauma, maternity care and female-specific medical equipment.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Women Veterans Program Coordinator
Our womens health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Our primary care providers specialize in women’s health. They work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Our services for women Veterans include:
- Ultrasounds, mammograms, Pap and HPV tests
- Mental health care and counseling
- Lifestyle wellness services
- Menopause treatment, including hormonal therapy
- Family planning, contraceptive care, and infertility evaluation