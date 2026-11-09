Gainesville VA Domiciliary
Our domiciliary provides care for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other services we offer at Gainesville VA Domiciliary.
Location and contact information
Address
1604 Southeast 3rd Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32641-7346
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 24/7
- Tue: 24/7
- Wed: 24/7
- Thu: 24/7
- Fri: 24/7
- Sat: 24/7
- Sun: 24/7
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.