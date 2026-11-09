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Gainesville VA Domiciliary

Our domiciliary provides care for Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the other services we offer at Gainesville VA Domiciliary.

Location and contact information

Address

1604 Southeast 3rd Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32641-7346

Phone numbers

Main phone: ,

VA health connect:

Mental health care:

Facility hours

Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.

  • Mon: 24/7
  • Tue: 24/7
  • Wed: 24/7
  • Thu: 24/7
  • Fri: 24/7
  • Sat: 24/7
  • Sun: 24/7
HONOR Center VA Domicilliary

Prepare for your visit

Select a topic to learn more.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability:  Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

Other services at VA North Florida/South Georgia health care

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