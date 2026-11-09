Lake City VA Clinic
The Lake City VA Commerce Clinic is a stand-alone facility separate from the Lake City VA Medical Center. Below, you’ll find our address and hours, parking and transportation information, and the health services offered at this location.
Location and contact information
Address
484 South West Commerce Drive, Westfield 2 Plaza, Suite 140
Lake City, FL 32025-1588
Phone numbers
Main phone:
VA health connect:
Mental health care:
Facility hours
Hours may vary for different services. Select a service on this page to check the hours.
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Prepare for your visit
Select a topic to learn more.
Cost: Free
Wheelchair availability: Wheelchairs are available upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.
Van services for Veterans
DAV vans
Hours: Individual van schedules vary
We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.
Non-DAV van services
Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.
Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county
Shuttle service
Depart Gainesville/Lake City VAMC's: 7:00 a.m. , 8:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:00 p.m.
Arrive at Gainesville/Lake City VAMC's: 8:00 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 4:00 0p.m.
Beneficiary travel
Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport.
Other services at VA North Florida/South Georgia health care
Health services offered here
Select a topic to learn more.
Laboratory and pathology
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
- Mon: 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Tue: 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Wed: 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Thu: 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Fri: 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
Our laboratories provide a full range of clinical and diagnostic testing services. Our laboratory and pathology services include:
- Surgical pathology (study of biopsy tissue and tissue removed during surgery)
- Cytopathology (study of cells, pap tests, body fluids)
- Testing for infectious diseases
- Cytopathology (study of unusual cells) and surgical pathology (study of tissue removed during surgery)
- Autopsy services for hospital patients
Mental health care
Common conditions: addiction, depression, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Includes both mental health counseling and psychiatry/medication management
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our medical center and clinics provide consultation, evaluation, and treatment for a range of issues that may impact your mental health or emotional well-being. Our confidential outpatient services include individual and group therapy for:
Same day access: A Veteran Walk In to be assessed/triaged by a Provider, for non-life threatening/non-emergent needs within any clinic location (during regular business hours).
Primary care is the preferred entry point for accessing mental health services at the VA to enhance coordination of care. However, a Veteran may also be seen in any of the Mental Health clinics.
Contact the Veterans Primary Care Provider to inquire as to PCMHI (Primary Care Mental Health Integration) care.
(If unsure of Veterans Primary Care Provider, contact
The PCMHI Team may be a separate specialty clinic of providers or may be within the Veterans Primary Care team or Mental Health Clinic. Veterans may be seen within PCMHI for 4-8 weeks of services at this access point. Additional referrals can be made from PCMHI to MH Clinic services and Other Specialty Clinics.
Nutrition, food, and dietary care
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Location
PACT Comm.
Nutrition, Food and Dietary Care
Nutrition, Food and Dietary Care
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
Our registered dietitians can help you maintain or improve your health with good nutrition tailored to your needs. Through group, individual, and telehealth sessions, we provide nutrition education and counseling in areas such as:
- Cardiovascular and heart health
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes (including gestational diabetes)
- Eating disorders and digestive health
- Pregnancy and postpartum nutrition
- Weight management
Primary care
Your VA primary care provider will work closely with you to plan for all the care you need to stay healthy and well throughout your life, including immunizations and vaccinations. They will also work with family members or caregivers who support you.
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
A strong network of family and internal medicine specialists and services can offer you the best possible care. Internal medicine doctors (internists) prevent, diagnose, and treat adult diseases. Doctors who specialize in family medicine provide primary health care to the entire family. Your primary care team can coordinate the many services you receive such as:
- Labs and blood work
- Mental health care
- Womens health care
- Radiology
- Social services
- Telehealth
- COVID-19 vaccinations
Returning service member care
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care. We can also help connect you with programs like mental health services and education and career counseling.
Appointments
If you’re returning from military service, we can help you readjust to civilian life and get started with VA health care.
Main Phone
M2VA program contact
M2VA program email
Service Hours
- Mon: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tue: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Wed: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Thu: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Fri: 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Sat: Closed
- Sun: Closed
We can help you readjust to civilian life if you’re returning from military service, on active duty, or an activated National Guard or Reserve member. Talk to one of our care coordinators about how to best use your health care benefits.
- Polytrauma care (if you have multiple traumatic injuries)
- Counseling and rehabilitation
- Mental and behavioral health services
- Family benefits counseling and assistance
- Referral assistance
Toxic exposure screening
Common conditions: War-related exposure, open burn pit exposure, airborne hazards exposure, Gulf War-related exposure, Gulf War Illness, Agent Orange exposure, radiation exposure, Camp Lejeune contaminated water exposure
Appointments
Contact us to schedule, reschedule, or cancel your appointment. If a referral is required, you’ll need to contact your primary care provider first.
Main Phone
Main Phone
Service Hours
The service hours are the same as our facility hours.
All Veterans enrolled in VA health care can receive a toxic exposure screening at an upcoming appointment or sooner by contacting a Toxic Exposure Screening Navigator. All enrolled Veterans should receive the screening at least once every five years.