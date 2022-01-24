Campus map

Directions

The Lake City VA Medical Center is located at the intersection of Baya Avenue and Marion Street in Lake City. From Interstate 75 exit 414, take U.S. 41/U.S. 441 north. Go approximately 10-12 miles to where U.S. 41 and U.S. 441 split. Take U.S. 441 to the right so that you go past the entrance to Columbia High School. The medical center is a little over one mile north on the right side of the highway.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Lake City VA Medical Center

619 South Marion Avenue

Lake City, FL 32025-5808

Intersection: Baya Avenue and Marion Street

Coordinates: 30°10'54.36"N 82°38'12.91"W