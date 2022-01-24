Campus map

Directions

The Malcom Randall VA Medical Center is located in Gainesville, Florida, on the south side of Archer Road, approximately 3 miles east of Interstate 75 (exit 384), directly across the street from Shands at the University of Florida.

Get custom directions from Google Maps

Additional GPS Information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Malcom Randall VA Medical Center

1601 Southwest Archer Road

Gainesville, FL 32608-1135

Intersection: 16th Street & 16th Avenue

Coordinates: 29°38'18.66"N 82°20'41.68"W