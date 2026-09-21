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News Releases

Get the latest news from VA North Florida/South Georgia-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, contact our Public Affairs Office at vhanflpublicaffairs@va.gov

  • September 22, 2026

    The Department of Veterans Affairs today awarded $156,552,316 in grants to 63 community organizations to help Veterans in FY 2027 who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in Florida and Georgia.

  • September 14, 2026

    The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) is proud to host its largest Veterans Resource Fair and Suicide Prevention Event on September 29, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the VyStar Arena, located at 300 A Philip Randolph Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32202.

  • August 26, 2026

    The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced the signing of a PACT ACT lease for the new Outpatient Clinic in The Villages, FL, marking a significant step toward expanding access to high-quality health care services for Veterans in the region.

  • August 3, 2026

    The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

  • June 22, 2026

    This June, Veterans aged 55 and older from across the country will arrive in Tampa, Fla. to participate in the National Veterans Golden Age Games – an annual multi-sport competition hosted by the Department of Veterans Affairs for older Veterans.

  • May 22, 2026

    North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) announced today that it received a 4-star rating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report.

  • May 20, 2026

    The Lake City VA Medical Center will host a Freedom 250 Veterans Fest on Friday, June 5, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 619 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32024. The free, family-friendly event will celebrate 250 years of America and honor the contributions of Veterans in every generation.

  • November 26, 2025

    The Department of Veterans Affairs announced that it permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in fiscal year 2025.

  • October 21, 2025

    The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) will be hosting its annual VA Research Day event, Thursday, November 6, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 1601 SW Archer Road, Gainesville, FL.

  • August 28, 2025

    The Department of Veterans Affairs will realign an additional $800 million this fiscal year as part of the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program, which makes infrastructure improvements to health care facilities to ensure safe and effective patient care.