News Releases
Get the latest news from VA North Florida/South Georgia-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, contact our Public Affairs Office at vhanflpublicaffairs@va.gov
September 22, 2026
The Department of Veterans Affairs today awarded $156,552,316 in grants to 63 community organizations to help Veterans in FY 2027 who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless in Florida and Georgia.
September 14, 2026
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) is proud to host its largest Veterans Resource Fair and Suicide Prevention Event on September 29, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the VyStar Arena, located at 300 A Philip Randolph Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32202.
August 26, 2026
The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced the signing of a PACT ACT lease for the new Outpatient Clinic in The Villages, FL, marking a significant step toward expanding access to high-quality health care services for Veterans in the region.
August 3, 2026
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.
June 22, 2026
This June, Veterans aged 55 and older from across the country will arrive in Tampa, Fla. to participate in the National Veterans Golden Age Games – an annual multi-sport competition hosted by the Department of Veterans Affairs for older Veterans.
May 22, 2026
North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) announced today that it received a 4-star rating in the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Rating report.
May 20, 2026
The Lake City VA Medical Center will host a Freedom 250 Veterans Fest on Friday, June 5, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 619 S. Marion Ave., Lake City, FL 32024. The free, family-friendly event will celebrate 250 years of America and honor the contributions of Veterans in every generation.
November 26, 2025
The Department of Veterans Affairs announced that it permanently housed 51,936 homeless Veterans across the country in fiscal year 2025.
October 21, 2025
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) will be hosting its annual VA Research Day event, Thursday, November 6, 2025, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 1601 SW Archer Road, Gainesville, FL.
August 28, 2025
The Department of Veterans Affairs will realign an additional $800 million this fiscal year as part of the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-Recurring Maintenance program, which makes infrastructure improvements to health care facilities to ensure safe and effective patient care.