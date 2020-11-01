News Releases

Get the latest news from VA North Florida/South Georgia-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA North Florida/South Georgia health care, contact our Public Affairs Office vhanflpublicaffairs@va.gov

North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System encourages Veterans to access breast health services during Breast Cancer Awareness Month October 18, 2021 The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) is encouraging women Veterans to get screened for breast cancer during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women and is the second leading cause of cancer death in women. Localized breast cancer has a 99% survival rate if detected early.

October 04, 2021 The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) will host a virtual Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) mini resource summit on Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. via zoom.

NF/SGVHS Offers Virtual Book Club to Enrolled Veterans Participating in Whole Health Services October 01, 2021 The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System’s (NF/SGVHS) medical library has teamed up with Whole Health Service to provide an innovative virtual book club for enrolled Veterans participating in whole health services.

Leading the way to zero patient harm September 21, 2021 NF/SGVHS health care professionals work hard to minimize any potential harm, and when something doesn’t seem right, they speak up,” said Isaacks. “A culture of safety in which employees feel empowered to report patient safety concerns without fear is a practice highly regarded in the health care industry and we are proud of Dr. Bronzell, Dr. Perez, and everyone involved

VA Encourages Veterans to Reach Out for Mental Health Assistance September 14, 2021 "Veterans are driven and resilient, but everyone needs help sometimes,” said Executive Health System Director David Isaacks. “Whether Veterans are looking for peer-to-peer support, clinical care, counseling, or something else, NF/SGVHS is here to help.”

Post-9/11 Veterans reflect on their service September 07, 2021 The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) provides ongoing transition services, health care, and case management support to Post-9/11 service members, Veterans, their families, and caregivers through the Post-911 Military2VA Case Management program.

Breast Cancer Survivorship Program August 10, 2021 This innovative program seeks to minimize some of the most common side effects of cancer, while empowering and encouraging Veterans to remain physically active and practice healthy nutrition.

New Dementia Screening Shows Promise in Early Detection of Cognitive Decline July 26, 2021 Veterans who have cognitive decline concerns are encouraged to discuss the opportunity to be screened with their health care provider.

NF/SGVHS Appoints New Assistant Director July 16, 2021 The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announces the appointment of Ms. Jennifer Gerrib, LCSW, as Assistant Director for the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) effective August 1, 2021.