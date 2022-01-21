New VA outpatient clinic opening for Veterans in Ocala

PRESS RELEASE

January 21, 2022

Ocala , FL — The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) will open a new state-of-the-art VA Clinic in Ocala on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. The new facility is located at 4826 SW 49th Road, Ocala Florida. 34474.

Veterans who have appointments scheduled at the current Ocala VA Clinic, located at 1515 East Silver Springs Boulevard, on or after January 25, 2022, will be seen at the new location. The Ocala West VA Clinic located at 3307 Southwest 26th Ave., Ocala, FL 34474-7843 will continue to remain open to provide optometry services to Veterans until further notice.



“We are excited to open our doors to the new clinic and are looking forward to providing health care services in this modern, state-of-the-art facility,” said NF/SGVHS, Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jose Torres-Rodriguez.



The new clinic is more than double the size of the previous one and will offer primary care, mental health, audiology, podiatry, specimen collection, and telehealth services.



“We are proud of this accomplishment and of the employees who work here that will provide exceptional health care to Veterans in this community for years to come,” said Executive Health System Director, David Isaacks.



Patients already receiving care at the current Ocala VA Clinic do not need to do anything to start to receiving services at the new site. Veterans interested in enrolling for VA health care who are not currently an established patient at the clinic can call 352-369-3320 ext 31-6273 or 31-6274, 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday and ask for eligibility and enrollment.



NF/SGVHS is one of the nation’s leading VA healthcare systems, employing more than 5,800 medical professionals and support staff dedicated to providing high quality care to Veterans residing throughout north Florida and South Georgia. The organization operates 14 facilities to include two medical centers located in Gainesville and Lake City, a Domiciliary and clinics located throughout a 50-county catchment area.