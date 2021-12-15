NF/SGVHS Breaks Ground on New VA Outpatient Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla.

PRESS RELEASE

Jacksonville , FL — On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) hosted a virtual groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the construction of a new VA outpatient clinic being built at 145 Heron Bay Road in Jacksonville Fla. The virtual event was conducted in order to remain within CDC and VHA Covid-19 guidelines.

“I am very proud of the accomplishment we have made in breaking ground for this new facility,” said NF/SGVHS Health System Director, Mr. David Isaacks. “This new clinic will be co-located with a brand new domiciliary which will provide an additional 30 beds of residential treatment capacity to our health system.”

Currently NF/SGVHS offers residential treatment in Lake City and in Gainesville. The additional beds will provide a substantial opportunity to treat Veterans with intensive mental health needs, Veterans who may be dealing with substance use disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, homelessness and more.

The 173,200 square foot outpatient clinic will replace the Jacksonville VA SouthPoint and Jacksonville VA University sites of care. The Jacksonville Outpatient Clinic located on Jefferson Street will continue to remain open.

All existing VA services in the Jacksonville area will remain in place, with the exception of the expansion of radiology services which will include the ability to perform MRIs, CT scans, mammography’s, ultrasounds, general radiology services, fluoroscopies, and bone densitometry exams. Additionally, the new state-of-the-art clinic will ensure building construction is modern and designed to meet VA’s Patient Aligned Care Team (PACT) standards.

Since opening the first VA outpatient clinic in Jacksonville, NF/SGVHS continues to experience growth in both the number of individual Veterans accessing VA services at all 3 outpatient clinics and in the number of appointments requested by Veterans and completed. View the virtual groundbreaking ceremony here.

For more information on NF/SGVHS construction and modernization efforts, please visit: Construction Updates | VA North Florida Health Care | Veterans Affairs.



About the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System

NF/SGVHS is nation’s largest VA healthcare system employing more than 5,800 medical professionals and support staff dedicated to providing high quality care to Veterans residing throughout North Florida and South Georgia. The organization operates 14 facilities to include two medical centers located in Gainesville and Lake City, a domiciliary and clinics located throughout a 50-county service area.