NF/SGVHS Celebrates a Century of Service at the Lake City VA Medical Center

PRESS RELEASE

March 26, 2021

Watch history unfold as we celebrate 100 years of service to our Nation’s heroes at the Lake City VA Medical Center: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EeFl3G5iin0

About the Lake City VA Medical Center: What is now the Lake City Medical Center was the original site of the Florida Agricultural College. In 1920, the site was purchased by the U.S. government and after extensive renovations, the first patient was admitted on December 6, 1920. It was named the U.S. Public Health Service Hospital No. 63. On August 9, 1921, the Veterans Bureau was created to care for returning World War I Veterans, and the transition from Public Health to the Veterans Bureau Hospital began. This transition was completed in 1924 when the Lake City VA Hospital began its proud tradition of caring for our nation's veterans. The Lake City VA Hospital officially became the Lake City VA Medical Center in 1978. It expanded its mission to include long term and geriatric care for veterans with the completion of a 120-bed Nursing Home Care Unit in 1985 which was expanded to 240 beds in 1995. In March of 2000, a 12,600 square-foot addition was completed on top of the existing Outpatient Clinic for primary care services. The turn of the century and the new millennium came with major growth for the Lake City VA Medical Center with the addition of the Lake City VA Commerce Clinic in October 2018, Veterans now have access to 6 primary care teams, 16 patient exam rooms, laboratory services, pharmacy counseling, mental health services, and Whole Health coaching, all conveniently located in one clinic. From humble beginnings to being a part of the largest health system in the world, Lake City VA Medical Center has left a significant mark on the Lake City community and the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System. From the very first patient in 1920 to being a part of a health system that treats over 140,000 Veterans annually -- we are proud of the growth and resilience that Lake City VA Medical Center has demonstrated in the past century.