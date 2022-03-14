NF/SGVHS Celebrates First Annual Health Professions Education Week

PRESS RELEASE

March 14, 2022

Gainesville , FL — March 14, 2022, marks the inaugural VA Health Professions Education (HPE) Week, celebrating VA’s fourth statutory mission, “to educate for VA and the Nation.”

The week culminates on Match Day (March 18), which denotes the day on which the National Resident Matching Program releases the results for tens of thousands of applicants who have applied for clinical residency or fellowship training positions in the U.S.

Since 1946, VA's academic mission has been successfully creating a dynamic health care workforce of students, physician residents and faculty who provide world-class care to Veterans while providing training to generations of future health care professionals.

Today, VA operates America's largest health care training system, delivering training to nearly 70% of all U.S. physicians and approximately 113,000 trainees each year in over 60 health disciplines across 150 VA medical centers nationwide. By partnering with over 1,400 academic institutions encompassing 7,000 educational programs, VA has established and sustained the most comprehensive academic partnership in U.S. history.

Academic partnerships also play a vital role at the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS). The NF/SGVHS partners with over 200 academic affiliates and hosts over 2,500 health professions trainees yearly. A wide range of health professions including the following and many more receive their training at the NF/SGVHS: physicians, nurses, pharmacists, physical therapists, optometrists, psychologists, social workers, and dentists.

Academic affiliations are important in maintaining VA's high standard of evidence-based care. Through these partnerships, VA shares faculty, trainees and expertise that have led to numerous innovations, clinical advances and the development of new health care practices and therapies. These innovations have benefitted all American citizens and, importantly, Veterans.

NF/SGVHS is proud to be a part of VA’s HPE Week, recognizing our trainees, academic affiliates and our Veterans. Our students frequently tell us the #1 advantage of being a trainee at VA is serving Veterans. Serving Veterans makes a lifelong impact, encouraging America’s best and brightest future health care professionals to train and work at VA, providing the quality care Veterans have earned and deserve.

VA Health Professions Education Week will be held annually during the third week of March. The week’s theme, Passion to Learn. Power to Heal., signifies the tremendous value of VA's education mission for Veterans, academic institutions, health professions trainees and its unparalleled impact to the nation's overall health care system.

