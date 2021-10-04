NF/SGVHS to Co-Sponsor Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Virtual Mini Resource Summit

PRESS RELEASE

October 4, 2021

N. Florida/S. Georgia , FL — The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) will host a virtual Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) mini resource summit on Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. via zoom.

Discussion topics will include information on the NF/SGVHS Intimate Partner Violence Assistance program, Veterans Justice Outreach program, the VA Caregiver Support program, and Suicide Prevention will be provided. Additionally, information from community co-sponsors to include Peaceful Paths, the Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Clinic at the University of Florida’s College of Law, and from the Three Rivers Legal Services will be presented.

To join the virtual event from your mobile device click here.

When prompted to do so, enter the meeting ID: 816 6984 0995

Then enter passcode: 678328

You may also join the virtual meeting by phone by dialing one of the following:

1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)

1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

Then enter meeting ID: 816 6984 0995# and Passcode: 678328

For updated information about the virtual mini resource summit or to learn more about the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS), please subscribe to receive updates via email, or connect with us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/VANFSG and on Instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/VANFSG/.



About the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System

NF/SGVHS is one of the nation’s largest VA healthcare systems employing more than 5,800 medical professionals and support staff dedicated to providing high quality care to Veterans residing throughout North Florida and South Georgia. The organization operates 14 facilities to include two medical centers located in Gainesville and Lake City, a domiciliary and clinics located throughout a 50-county service area.