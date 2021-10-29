NF/SGVHS to host a Virtual Veterans Town Hall – Nov. 5
PRESS RELEASE
October 29, 2021
Virtual/Gainesville , FL — The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) will host a Virtual Veterans town hall meeting on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. During the town hall, NF/SGVHS leaders will provide updates on VA operations and improvement initiatives regarding VA health care, and more.
- To join the virtual Veterans town hall, access Webex by clicking here.
- From the homepage of the Webex site where the event is hosted enter access code: 2763 559 6678 in the text box, then enter password: NFSGVHS573!, and select join now. If the event has not yet been started, the join now button will appear dimmed.
- To join the virtual Veterans town hall by phone dial:
1-404-397-1596, then enter the access code: 2763 559 6678 followed by the # key.
Click here if you experience difficulties joining the virtual Veteran’s town hall.
For updated information about the virtual Veterans town hall meeting or to learn more about the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS), please subscribe to receive updates via email, or connect with us on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/VANFSG and on Instagram at: www.instagram.com/vanfsg or follow us on twitter at: www.twitter.com/@vanfsg.
Melanie Thomas, Public Affairs Officer
(352) 548-7130