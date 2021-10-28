NF/SGVHS to host drive-thru resource fair

PRESS RELEASE

October 28, 2021

gainesville , FL — The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) will host a drive-thru resource fair event on Monday, November 1, 2021, at the Geriatrics and Extended Care entrance located at the back of the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center located at 1601 SW Archer Road, Gainesville, Fla., 32608.

The drive-thru resource fair is being held as part of a month-long celebration to recognize November as National Family Caregivers Month (NFCM). “Caregivers of Veterans are Caregiver Support Programs (CSP’s) partners in providing first-class care to Veterans,” said Mandy Petroski, NF/SGVHS Caregiver Support Program Manager. “Their efforts and sacrifices deserve to be recognized.”

Attendees will receive a caregiver bag filled with goodies and information about local VA programs and services. For more information about the NF/SGVHS Caregiver Support Program, please visit: VA Caregiver Support Program Home.

About the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System

NF/SGVHS is one of the nation’s largest VA healthcare systems employing more than 5,800 medical professionals and support staff dedicated to providing high quality care to Veterans residing throughout North Florida and South Georgia. The organization operates 14 facilities to include two medical centers located in Gainesville and Lake City, a domiciliary and clinics located throughout a 50-county service area.



