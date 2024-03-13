North Florida/South Georgia VA participates in campaign to raise awareness about military sexual trauma among men

PRESS RELEASE

March 13, 2024

Gainesville , FL — North Florida/South Georgia VA is launching a campaign to raise awareness about military sexual trauma (MST) experienced by men and the services available through VA to assist MST survivors in their recovery.

VA uses the term MST to refer to sexual assault or sexual harassment experienced during military service. Significant numbers of individuals of all sexes and backgrounds have experienced MST. When screened by VA health care providers, about one in 50 men and one in three women report having experienced MST. VA is committed to helping all Veterans recover from the impact of MST and offers free counseling and treatment for mental and physical health conditions related to MST. Veterans do not need to have a VA disability rating, to have reported the MST, or to have other documentation of the experience to get this care. They may be able to receive services even if they are not eligible for other VA care. Because people may talk less frequently about sexual trauma among men, many survivors who are men believe they are alone in having experienced MST. They may experience shame, self-blame, isolation, and feel unable to ask for help. As a result, men may suffer in silence for years and struggle with strong emotions, issues related to their masculinity, sexuality, and experience relationship difficulties. Veterans who have experienced MST who would like to learn more about VA support may speak with the MST Coordinator, Dr. Aixa Long at 904-307-9604 or a VA health care provider. Information about MST and VA’s MST-related services is available at www.mentalhealth.va.gov/mst and in Beyond MST, the free, private self-help mobile app created specifically to support the health and well-being of MST survivors.