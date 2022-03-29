North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System Hiring Fair set for April 9

PRESS RELEASE

March 29, 2022

Gainesville , FL — GAINESVILLE, FL. North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) is hosting a hiring fair at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center located at 1601 SW Archer Road Gainesville, Florida 32608 on April 9, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

The health system is seeking to recruit Registered Nurses (RNs), Medical Technologist, Housekeeping Aids, and Administrative Clerks for full time positions at their two main hospitals located in Gainesville and Lake City, Florida and their surrounding outpatient clinics in South Georgia and North Florida.

NF/SGVHS staff honor America’s Veterans by providing exceptional health care that improves their health and well-being in a patient centered interactive health care organization. “We are actively recruiting for these positions to continue in our mission of providing safe care to our Veterans” stated David Isaacks, executive director of NF/SGVHS. “Having a qualified, motivated, and compassionate workforce is vital to our success”.

The hiring fair will allow for candidates to speak directly with staff about job opportunities and the company’s culture, share their resume with human resource representatives, and participate in on-site interviews with management officials.

Our goal is that qualified job seekers leave the hiring fair with a tentative start date to join our team, " stated Isaacks.

Candidates are asked to have a resume, two approved forms of identification, current licensing/certification, and Schedule A Letter (if applicable). Veterans seeking employment are asked to bring a copy of their military discharge paperwork (DD Form 214-Certificate of Release or Discharge) and a Letter of Disability (if applicable).

As part of Veterans Affairs (VA), a federal entity, the health system provides expansive benefits, competitive salaries, paid time off and paid holidays, career advancement opportunities, and more.

NF/SGVHS is one of the nation’s leading VA healthcare systems, employing more than 5,800 medical professionals and support staff dedicated to providing high-quality care to Veterans residing throughout North Florida and South Georgia. The organization operates 15 facilities, including two medical centers located in Gainesville and Lake City, a Domiciliary and 12 outpatient clinics located throughout a 50-county catchment area.

Those who are interested in employment and serving those who have served our country, are encouraged visit https://www.va.gov/north-florida-health-care/work-with-us/jobs-and-careers/hiring-fair to see additional requirements and to pre-register for the event.

This hiring fair is open to all external applicants that meet hiring criteria. Current VA employees will not be considered for these positions and should apply through www.usajobs.com.

Note: Pre-Registration is encouraged but not required.