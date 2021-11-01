North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System schedules several events to celebrate Veterans during week of Veterans Day

PRESS RELEASE

November 1, 2021

N.Florida/S. Georgia , FL — The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) will host drive-thru celebrations to pay honor and tribute to Veterans for Veterans Day. The drive -thru events are being held in lieu of a face-to-face celebration in order to ensure everyone’s safety.

“The Veterans Day drive-thru events are a great way for us to continue to celebrate Veterans despite the precautions still in place due to COVID-19,” said David Isaacks, NF/SGVHS Director/CEO. “On behalf of myself and 5,800 NF/SGVHS employees, we pledge to never forget the true meaning behind all that we work to accomplish on a daily basis. This includes recognizing the selfless sacrifices made by our Nation’s heroes every day, not just on Veterans Day.

Planned 2021 Veterans Day drive-thru events will feature tokens of appreciation and be held the following dates. Masks are required to participate in the drive-thru events:

Malcom Randall VAMC: The University of Florida (UF) ROTC, American Legion members, NF/SGVHS Health System Director, Mr. David Isaacks, members of the NF/SGVGS executive leadership team, and VA staff will welcome Veterans to participate in a drive-thru event held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

The University of Florida (UF) ROTC, American Legion members, NF/SGVHS Health System Director, Mr. David Isaacks, members of the NF/SGVGS executive leadership team, and VA staff will welcome Veterans to participate in a drive-thru event held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Sergeant Ernest I. “Boots” Thomas VA Clinic (Tallahassee): Clinic leadership and VA employees will be welcoming Veterans to participate in a drive-thru event held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Clinic leadership and VA employees will be welcoming Veterans to participate in a drive-thru event held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Lake City VAMC: American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary members, NF/SGVHS Associate Director, Chad Adams, and VA staff will be welcoming Veterans to participate at a drive-thru event held on Monday, November 8, 2021, from 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Clinic leadership and VA employees will welcome Veterans to the clinic during their routine scheduled appointments to receive their special tokens of appreciation and thanks at the Jacksonville Outpatient Clinic and The Villages Outpatient Clinic on Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

All other NF/SGVHS Outpatient Clinics will be greeted and provided tokens of appreciation throughout the week of Veterans Day.



Special note: Veterans Day, November 11, 2021, is a federal holiday and clinics will be closed.

For updated information or to learn more about the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS), please subscribe to receive updates via email, or connect with us on Facebook at: www.facebook.com/VANFSG. on twitter at: www.twitter.com/vanfsg, or on Instagram at: www.instagram.com/vanfsg.

NF/SGVHS is the nation’s leading VA healthcare system, employing more than 5,800 medical professionals and support staff dedicated to providing high quality care to Veterans residing throughout north Florida and South Georgia. The organization operates 14 facilities to include two medical centers located in Gainesville and Lake City, a Domiciliary and clinics located throughout a 50-county catchment area.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Office of Communications and Outreach

North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System

352.283.4735 I vhanflpublicaffairs@va.gov