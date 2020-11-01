 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

News Releases

Get the latest news from VA North Florida/South Georgia-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA North Florida/South Georgia health care, contact our Public Affairs Office vhanflpublicaffairs@va.gov

Tai Chi Offered at NF/SGVHS Provides Veterans with Unique and Dynamic Experience

June 24, 2021

Tai Chi program is available daily at both the Malcom Randall and Lake City VA Medical Center’s and via Veteran Video Connect.

AACN Recognizes Medical Surgical Unit at MRVAMC

May 13, 2021

The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN), Aliso Viejo, California, recently recognized nurses on 3 East (medical surgical unit) at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville Florida with a gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence.

NF/SGVHS Celebrates a Century of Service at the Lake City VA Medical Center

March 26, 2021

What is now the Lake City Medical Center was the original site of the Florida Agricultural College. In 1920, the site was purchased by the U.S. government and after extensive renovations, the first patient was admitted on December 6, 1920.

Prev
1 2