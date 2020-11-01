News Releases
Tai Chi Offered at NF/SGVHS Provides Veterans with Unique and Dynamic ExperienceJune 24, 2021
Tai Chi program is available daily at both the Malcom Randall and Lake City VA Medical Center’s and via Veteran Video Connect.
AACN Recognizes Medical Surgical Unit at MRVAMCMay 13, 2021
The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN), Aliso Viejo, California, recently recognized nurses on 3 East (medical surgical unit) at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville Florida with a gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence.
NF/SGVHS Celebrates a Century of Service at the Lake City VA Medical CenterMarch 26, 2021
What is now the Lake City Medical Center was the original site of the Florida Agricultural College. In 1920, the site was purchased by the U.S. government and after extensive renovations, the first patient was admitted on December 6, 1920.