News Releases
Get the latest news from VA North Florida/South Georgia-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, contact our Public Affairs Office at vhanflpublicaffairs@va.gov
August 19, 2025
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is excited to announce that a Veterans Resource Fair and Suicide Prevention event, scheduled for Sept. 11, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., is being hosted at the VyStar Arena, 300 A Philip Randolph Blvd., Jacksonville, Fla., 32202.
July 28, 2025
We are excited to announce the grand opening of the Mamava Lactation Pod at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center. The grand opening will occur July 30, 2025 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.
April 1, 2025
April is Whole Health Month, a time to celebrate VA’s approach to care that supports health and well-being for Veterans and employees.
March 27, 2025
SNOWMASS VILLAGE, Colo. – Six local Veterans will participate in the 39th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic (NDVWSC), March 31–April 5 in Aspen-Snowmass, Colorado.
December 9, 2024
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)’s Whole Health System in the North Florida/South Georgia region revolutionizes the way healthcare is delivered to our nation’s Veterans.
November 4, 2024
Jacksonville, FL – To reach more women Veterans, their families, and caregivers, the VA has launched a digital ad campaign in major airports across the southeastern U.S., including the Jacksonville International Airport (JAX). The campaign will run through November 30, 2024.
October 7, 2024
The North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) will be hosting the annual VA Research Day event, Friday, November 1, 2024, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 1601 SW Archer Road, Gainesville, Fla.
September 10, 2024
The North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System is excited to announce that a Veterans Resource Fair and Suicide Prevention event, scheduled for Sept. 19, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., is being hosted at the VyStar Arena, 300 A Philip Randolph Blvd., Jacksonville, Fla., 32202.
June 21, 2024
Great news! 👀 We have primary care walk in clinics now available at multiple North Florida VA locations.
June 12, 2024
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) will hold an exclusive outreach event for women Veterans on Friday, June 14 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.