Skip to Content

News Releases

Get the latest news from VA North Florida/South Georgia-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, contact our Public Affairs Office at vhanflpublicaffairs@va.gov

  • June 12, 2024

    The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) will hold an exclusive outreach event for women Veterans on Friday, June 14 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The event will take place at the Jacksonville North VA Clinic at 145 Heron Bay Road in Jacksonville. Parking is available onsite.

  • April 3, 2024

    North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is proud to announce that the following Veterans will be taking part in the 38th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic (NDVWSC), April 1 – 7 in Aspen-Snowmass, Colorado.

  • March 13, 2024

    North Florida/South Georgia VA is launching a campaign to raise awareness about military sexual trauma (MST) experienced by men and the services available through VA to assist MST survivors in their recovery.

  • January 2, 2024

    We would like to announce our newest Chief Medical Officer for Lake City Primary Care Clinic in Lake City, Fl.

  • October 23, 2023

    Research Day, a celebration of VA research accomplishments, will be hosted by Malcom Randall Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center in the basement auditorium, Fri., Nov. 3, 2023, 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 1601 SW Archer Road, Gainesville, Fla. The event is free and open to the public.

  • September 19, 2023

    The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System will host a PACT Act VetFest event, Thursday, Sept. 28 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Florida State College at Jacksonville (Kent Campus, 3939 Roosevelt Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32205).

  • September 13, 2023

    The Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting a Job Fair tomorrow, September 16th, 2023 from 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM at the Jacksonville Outpatient Clinic located at 1536 North Jefferson St., Jacksonville, FL 32209.

  • April 24, 2023

    The Department of Veterans Affairs is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Wende Dottor as the new executive director of the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System.

  • April 18, 2023

    The Department of Veterans Affairs will thank more than 22,000 volunteers for their contributions to Veterans at VA April 16 - 22 as part of National Volunteer Week.

  • March 27, 2023

    The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System will hold a Dedication Ceremony on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. for the new Gainesville Veteran Affairs Primary Care and Mental Health Clinics. This ceremony will be open to the public.