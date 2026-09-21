News Releases
Get the latest news from VA North Florida/South Georgia-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, contact our Public Affairs Office at vhanflpublicaffairs@va.gov
June 12, 2024
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) will hold an exclusive outreach event for women Veterans on Friday, June 14 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The event will take place at the Jacksonville North VA Clinic at 145 Heron Bay Road in Jacksonville. Parking is available onsite.
April 3, 2024
North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is proud to announce that the following Veterans will be taking part in the 38th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic (NDVWSC), April 1 – 7 in Aspen-Snowmass, Colorado.
March 13, 2024
North Florida/South Georgia VA is launching a campaign to raise awareness about military sexual trauma (MST) experienced by men and the services available through VA to assist MST survivors in their recovery.
January 2, 2024
We would like to announce our newest Chief Medical Officer for Lake City Primary Care Clinic in Lake City, Fl.
October 23, 2023
Research Day, a celebration of VA research accomplishments, will be hosted by Malcom Randall Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center in the basement auditorium, Fri., Nov. 3, 2023, 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 1601 SW Archer Road, Gainesville, Fla. The event is free and open to the public.
September 19, 2023
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the North Florida / South Georgia Veterans Health System will host a PACT Act VetFest event, Thursday, Sept. 28 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Florida State College at Jacksonville (Kent Campus, 3939 Roosevelt Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32205).
September 13, 2023
The Department of Veterans Affairs is hosting a Job Fair tomorrow, September 16th, 2023 from 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM at the Jacksonville Outpatient Clinic located at 1536 North Jefferson St., Jacksonville, FL 32209.
April 24, 2023
The Department of Veterans Affairs is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Wende Dottor as the new executive director of the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System.
April 18, 2023
The Department of Veterans Affairs will thank more than 22,000 volunteers for their contributions to Veterans at VA April 16 - 22 as part of National Volunteer Week.
March 27, 2023
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System will hold a Dedication Ceremony on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. for the new Gainesville Veteran Affairs Primary Care and Mental Health Clinics. This ceremony will be open to the public.