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News Releases

Get the latest news from VA North Florida/South Georgia-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, contact our Public Affairs Office at vhanflpublicaffairs@va.gov

  • January 17, 2023

    North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System held its Middleburg VA Clinic Renaming Ceremony in honor of Chief Petty Officer Andrew K. Baker on January 17, 2023.

  • October 20, 2022

    Veterans and Non-Veterans can dispose of old and unused medications at six North Florida/ South Georgia Veterans Health System sites on VA Take Back Day

  • June 10, 2022

    We are excited to announce we have scheduled a Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Wednesday, June 22 @ 9:30 a.m. This ceremony will be open to the public.

  • May 24, 2022

    This week, the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) is implementing COVID-19 Health Protection Levels as part VA’s consistent, nationwide approach for Veterans Health Administration (VHA) facilities to adjust COVID-19 safety protocols locally as needed.

  • May 16, 2022

    The Clinical Access Unit (CAU) hours at the Sergeant Ernest I. “Boots” Thomas VA Clinic (2181 East Orange Ave., Tallahassee, Florida) were recently expanded to include Saturdays.

  • May 9, 2022

    The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System recently announced that the Lake City Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center is part of a movement to improve health care for older adults, contributing to a goal continuing to expand and grow Age-Friendly care.

  • May 6, 2022

    Mother and daughter duo Kathleen and Janice Lebron are feeling blessed after a recent medical scare involving their father/husband.

  • April 28, 2022

    U.S. Army Veteran Waldence Cohen was diagnosed with diabetes in 2018. To help better track his blood sugar levels, he recently had a continuous glucose monitor (GCM) placed in his left arm.

  • April 28, 2022

    We are excited to share the construction of the new Administration building at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center (VAMC) will begin soon.

  • April 19, 2022

    A new pilot program will become effective Monday, April 25, 2022, changing the days and hours of operation at the St. Marys and Palatka Veterans Affairs (VA) Clinics to Monday – Thursday from 7:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Current days and hours of operation was Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.)