News Releases
Get the latest news from VA North Florida/South Georgia-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, contact our Public Affairs Office at vhanflpublicaffairs@va.gov
January 17, 2023
North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System held its Middleburg VA Clinic Renaming Ceremony in honor of Chief Petty Officer Andrew K. Baker on January 17, 2023.
October 20, 2022
Veterans and Non-Veterans can dispose of old and unused medications at six North Florida/ South Georgia Veterans Health System sites on VA Take Back Day
June 10, 2022
We are excited to announce we have scheduled a Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Wednesday, June 22 @ 9:30 a.m. This ceremony will be open to the public.
May 24, 2022
This week, the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) is implementing COVID-19 Health Protection Levels as part VA’s consistent, nationwide approach for Veterans Health Administration (VHA) facilities to adjust COVID-19 safety protocols locally as needed.
May 16, 2022
The Clinical Access Unit (CAU) hours at the Sergeant Ernest I. “Boots” Thomas VA Clinic (2181 East Orange Ave., Tallahassee, Florida) were recently expanded to include Saturdays.
May 9, 2022
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System recently announced that the Lake City Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center is part of a movement to improve health care for older adults, contributing to a goal continuing to expand and grow Age-Friendly care.
May 6, 2022
Mother and daughter duo Kathleen and Janice Lebron are feeling blessed after a recent medical scare involving their father/husband.
April 28, 2022
U.S. Army Veteran Waldence Cohen was diagnosed with diabetes in 2018. To help better track his blood sugar levels, he recently had a continuous glucose monitor (GCM) placed in his left arm.
April 28, 2022
We are excited to share the construction of the new Administration building at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center (VAMC) will begin soon.
April 19, 2022
A new pilot program will become effective Monday, April 25, 2022, changing the days and hours of operation at the St. Marys and Palatka Veterans Affairs (VA) Clinics to Monday – Thursday from 7:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Current days and hours of operation was Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.)