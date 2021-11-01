News Releases

Get the latest news from VA North Florida/South Georgia-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about VA North Florida/South Georgia health care, contact our Public Affairs Office vhanflpublicaffairs@va.gov

VA Sunshine Healthcare Network Announces New Healthcare System Executive Director Medical Center July 12, 2021 David Isaacks Brings Leadership, Proven Experience to North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System.

Tai Chi Offered at NF/SGVHS Provides Veterans with Unique and Dynamic Experience June 24, 2021 Tai Chi program is available daily at both the Malcom Randall and Lake City VA Medical Center’s and via Veteran Video Connect.

AACN Recognizes Medical Surgical Unit at MRVAMC May 13, 2021 The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN), Aliso Viejo, California, recently recognized nurses on 3 East (medical surgical unit) at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center in Gainesville Florida with a gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence.