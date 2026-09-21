News Releases
Get the latest news from VA North Florida/South Georgia-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, contact our Public Affairs Office at vhanflpublicaffairs@va.gov
February 16, 2022
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System has strategically enhanced services and access for women Veterans. Women Veterans represent one of the fastest growing population of Veterans in the United States.
February 10, 2022
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System’s, Jacksonville Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic is moving its COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
January 21, 2022
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) will open a new state-of-the-art VA Clinic in Ocala on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. The new facility is located at 4826 SW 49th Road, Ocala Florida. 34474.
January 20, 2022
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) will host a virtual Veterans town hall meeting on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. During the town hall, NF/SGVHS leaders will provide updates on VA operations and improvement initiatives regarding VA health care, and more.
December 29, 2021
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) has increased utilization of virtual care services by an average of 87 percent since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. On average, the healthcare system is performing 580 virtual appointments each day.
December 28, 2021
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System & Naval Hospital Jacksonville are now partnering to offer inpatient care for Veterans at NH Jax. The partnership provides an additional primary option for Veterans and their physicians when an overnight stay at the hospital is needed.
December 15, 2021
On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) hosted a virtual groundbreaking ceremony to commemorate the construction of a new VA outpatient clinic being built at 145 Heron Bay Road in Jacksonville Fla. The virtual event was conducted in order to remain within CDC and VHA Covid-19 guidelines.
December 8, 2021
Community partners from south Georgia will spread holiday cheer as they will be bringing donations of personal hygiene items, books, greeting cards, card games, and more to Veteran inpatients at the Lake City VA Medical Center (VAMC) on Friday, December 10, 2021, at approximately 9:30 a.m.
November 22, 2021
The Malcom Randall VA Medical Center’s Community Living Center (CLC) has been recognized with an overall five-star rating by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs CLC Compare standards. Community Living Centers (CLC) or Nursing homes with five-stars are considered to have above average quality.
November 12, 2021
The Greater Gainesville Chamber of Commerce recently recognized Thomas Wisnieski, former director of the North Florida/ South Georgia Veterans Health System with the Impact Award during the 2021 Veteran’s Appreciation Luncheon.