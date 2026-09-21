News Releases
Get the latest news from VA North Florida/South Georgia-area medical centers and clinics. For more information about North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System, contact our Public Affairs Office at vhanflpublicaffairs@va.gov
November 1, 2021
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) will host drive-thru celebrations to pay honor and tribute to Veterans for Veterans Day. The drive -thru events are being held in lieu of a face-to-face celebration in order to ensure everyone’s safety.
October 29, 2021
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) will host a Virtual Veterans town hall meeting on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. During the town hall, NF/SGVHS leaders will provide updates on VA operations and improvement initiatives regarding VA health care, and more.
October 28, 2021
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) will host a drive-thru resource fair event on Monday, November 1, 2021, at the Geriatrics and Extended Care entrance located at the back of the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center located at 1601 SW Archer Road, Gainesville, Fla., 32608.
October 27, 2021
The safety and care of Veterans and our workforce are top priorities for the Department of Veterans of Affairs.
October 18, 2021
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) is encouraging women Veterans to get screened for breast cancer during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women and is the second leading cause of cancer death in women. Localized breast cancer has a 99% survival rate if detected early.
October 4, 2021
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) will host a virtual Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program (IPVAP) mini resource summit on Thursday, October 14, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. via zoom.
October 1, 2021
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System’s (NF/SGVHS) medical library has teamed up with Whole Health Service to provide an innovative virtual book club for enrolled Veterans participating in whole health services.
September 21, 2021
NF/SGVHS health care professionals work hard to minimize any potential harm, and when something doesn’t seem right, they speak up,” said Isaacks. “A culture of safety in which employees feel empowered to report patient safety concerns without fear is a practice highly regarded in the health care industry and we are proud of Dr. Bronzell, Dr. Perez, and everyone involved...