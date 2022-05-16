Sgt Ernest I. “Boots” Thomas VA Clinic Clinical Access Unit Hours of Operation Changes due to Federal Holidays

PRESS RELEASE

May 16, 2022

Tallahassee , FL — The Clinical Access Unit (CAU) hours at the Sergeant Ernest I. “Boots” Thomas VA Clinic (2181 East Orange Ave., Tallahassee, Florida) were recently expanded to include Saturdays.

The improved access to the CAU provides eligible Veterans with convenient access to urgent care services to meet Veterans’ acute medical needs on a walk-in basis. The facility will continue to offer CAU hours on Saturdays except Saturdays that include a Federal Holiday. See hours of operation below as well as closures:

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Friday 7:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Closed Sunday’s & observed Federal Holidays

Closed Saturday, May 28; Monday, May 30 (Memorial Day)

Closed Saturday, June 18; Monday, June 20 (Juneteenth)

Closed Saturday, July 2; Monday, July 4 (Independence Day)

Closed Saturday, September 3; Monday, September 5 (Labor Day)

If a Veteran is having a life-threatening medical emergency, please seek immediate emergency medical attention by dialing 911.

For after-hours assistance, eligible Veterans can call the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at (877) 741-3400. Services include general administrative support, nurse advice/triage, and virtual visits with a doctor or nurse practitioner via telephone or VA Video Connect, if applicable.

If you are a Veteran that has not enrolled for VA health care benefits and services or needs to file for updated enrollment, please contact our Enrollment/Eligibility Specialist at telephone number (850) 513-7650. The Enrollment/Eligibility Specialist will walk you through the process.