Sgt Ernest I. “Boots” Thomas VA Clinic Expands Clinical Access Unit Hours of Operation

March 11, 2022

Tallahassee , FL — Effective Monday, March 14, 2022, the Clinical Access Unit (CAU) at the Sergeant Ernest I. “Boots” Thomas VA Clinic (2181 East Orange Ave., Tallahassee, Florida) will expand hours of operation daily to include Saturdays.

The improved access to the CAU provides eligible Veterans with convenient access to urgent care services to meet Veterans’ acute medical needs on a walk-in basis. See hours of operation below:

Hours of Operation

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday: 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Friday: 7:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Sunday and observed Federal Holidays: Closed

If a Veteran is having a life-threatening medical emergency, please seek immediate emergency medical attention by dialing 911.

For after-hours assistance, eligible Veterans can call the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at (877) 741-3400. Services include general administrative support, nurse advice/triage, and virtual visits with a doctor or nurse practitioner via telephone or VA Video Connect, if applicable.

If you are a Veteran that has not enrolled for VA health care benefits and services or needs to file for updated enrollment, please contact our Enrollment/Eligibility Specialist at telephone number (850) 513-7650. The Enrollment/Eligibility Specialist will walk you through the process.