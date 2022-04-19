St. Marys and Palatka VA Clinics to Change Days and Hours of Operation

PRESS RELEASE

Palatka, FL & St. Marys, GA , FL — A new pilot program will become effective Monday, April 25, 2022, changing the days and hours of operation at the St. Marys and Palatka Veterans Affairs (VA) Clinics to Monday – Thursday from 7:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (Current days and hours of operation was Monday – Friday 8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.)

The pilot program was developed in response to numerous requests from the Veteran population in the St. Marys, Georgia, and Palatka areas to have early and late appointments available. This pilot will continue for 120 days which provides ample time to monitor the effectiveness of the program.

“These extended hours will provide more flexibility for Veterans to balance work, school and family responsibilities,” said David Isaacks, Executive Health System Director, North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System. “We are optimistic these new hours will be successful and become permanent after the 120 days.”

If a Veteran is having a life-threatening medical emergency, please seek immediate emergency medical attention by dialing 911.

For after-hours assistance, eligible Veterans can call the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center at (877) 741-3400. Services include general administrative support, nurse advice/triage, and virtual visits with a doctor or nurse practitioner via telephone or VA Video Connect, if applicable.

If you are a Veteran that has not enrolled for VA health care benefits and services or needs to file for updated enrollment, please contact our Enrollment/Eligibility Specialist at 912-510-3620 (St. Marys VA Clinic); or 386-329-8800 (Palatka VA Clinic). The Enrollment/Eligibility Specialist will walk you through the process.