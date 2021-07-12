VA Sunshine Healthcare Network Announces New Healthcare System Executive Director Medical Center

PRESS RELEASE

July 12, 2021

Gainesville , FL — David Isaacks Brings Leadership, Proven Experience to North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System.

The Department of Veterans Affairs is pleased to announce the appointment of David Isaacks as the new Executive Director Medical Center of the North Florida/South Georgia Healthcare System (NF/SGVHS). He will join the team for transition the first week of August. Isaacks will be responsible for healthcare operations to 138,000+ Veterans throughout system. NF/SGVHS is one of the nation's leading VA healthcare systems, employing more than 5,800 medical professionals and support staff, operating fifteen facilities including two medical centers located in Gainesville and Lake City (including a Community Living Center at each location), three large specialty outpatient clinics, and nine community-based outpatient clinics located throughout a 50-county catchment area.

Isaacks previously held the position as the Executive Director Medical Center of the Kansas City VA Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri since September 2019. In July 2021, he was awarded the Ninth Annual Secretary’s Diversity and Inclusion Excellence and Alternate Dispute Resolution Excellence award in the Manager/Supervisor category as well as the American College of Healthcare Executives VA Regents Senior Healthcare Award for his demonstration of leadership, innovation, creative management and capability to develop the organization and promote growth and stature in the community. His previous appointment was at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital in Columbia, Missouri starting in 2016, where Mr. Isaacks was instrumental in the modernization of that medical center’s facilities and leading his team in the adoption of high reliability practices. Also, under his leadership while at the Truman VA, it was ranked No. 1 nationally for three consecutive years by the Veterans Administration for achieving the highest employee satisfaction.

Isaacks joined the VA in 2006 and has served in several leadership roles to include Deputy Network Director for both the VA Sunshine Healthcare Network in St. Petersburg, Florida, and the VA Heartland Network in Kansas City, Missouri. He also served as Director of the VA Central Plaines Consolidated Patient Account Center (CPAC) in Leavenworth, Kansas.

Isaacks received a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management from Southern Illinois University and a master’s degree in organizational management from the University of Phoenix. He is a VHA Certified Mentor and a board-certified Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE). Additionally, Isaacks is a proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps.