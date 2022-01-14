Construction updates
North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System continues to grow to meet the health care needs of America's Veterans. As one of the largest VA health care systems in the country, we are committed to providing the highest quality care to our Veterans and we are growing to serve you even better!
Ocala VA Clinic
The new Ocala VA Clinic is a 45,499 sf facility located at 4826 SW 49th Road, Ocala Florida. 34474. Anticipated completion is late 2021. Services include Primary Care, Mental Health, Audiology, Eye Clinic, Podiatry, Specimen Collection, Telehealth. Click here to view the August 2020 virtual Groundbreaking video.
Gainesville Mental Health Clinic
The Gainesville Mental Health Clinic is a 39,932 sf facility located at 5465 SW 34th Street, Gainesville, FL 32608. Anticipated completion is Summer 2022. Services include Mental Health Intensive Care Management, Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center, Substance Abuse Clinic, Compensated Work Therapy Clinic, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Clinic, Community Care, and Suicide Prevention.
(Gainesville Primary Care and Gainesville Mental Health will both co-locate on the same site but in separate buildings with separate addresses - scroll down to see current construction site photo of both facilities)
Gainesville Primary Care Clinic
Gainesville Primary Care Clinic is a 70, 849 sf facility located at 5469 SW 34th Street, Gainesville, FL 32608. Anticipated completion is Summer 2022. Services include Primary Care, Telehealth, Mental Health, Specimen Collection, Prosthetics, Radiology, Women's Health, Computerized tomography (CT Scan), and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI).
(Gainesville Primary Care and Gainesville Mental Health will both co-locate on the same site but in separate buildings wit h separate addresses - see current construction site photo of both facilities below)
Jacksonville Outpatient Clinic and 30 Bed Domiciliary
The Jacksonville Outpatient Clinic and 30 bed Domiciliary are 185,500 sf total for both facilities. The new Jacksonville Outpatient Clinic and Domiciliary will co-locate on the same site and the Domiciliary will connect to the clinic via a covered walkway canopy. Location of site is 145 Heron Bay Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218. Services include Primary Care, Audiology, Eye Clinic, Multi-Specialty, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Prosthetics, Radiology, Specimen Collection, and Telehealth. The 30-bed domiciliary will provide rehabilitation and treatment for homeless Veterans.
The clinic will replace the Jacksonville VA Southpoint clinic at 6900 Southpoint Drive N. and the Jacksonville VA University clinic at 3901 Memorial Health Plaza in Southside. The Jacksonville 1 VA Clinic at 1536 N. Jefferson St. will remain open. Anticipated completion is early 2024.
