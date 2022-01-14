Construction updates

Gainesville Mental Health Clinic

The Gainesville Mental Health Clinic is a 39,932 sf facility located at 5465 SW 34th Street, Gainesville, FL 32608. Anticipated completion is Summer 2022. Services include Mental Health Intensive Care Management, Psychosocial Rehabilitation and Recovery Center, Substance Abuse Clinic, Compensated Work Therapy Clinic, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Clinic, Community Care, and Suicide Prevention.

(Gainesville Primary Care and Gainesville Mental Health will both co-locate on the same site but in separate buildings with separate addresses - scroll down to see current construction site photo of both facilities)

Pictured below: