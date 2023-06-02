Creative Arts Therapies
Creative Arts Therapies are the evidence based use of art interventions and creative processes to address treatment goals and optimize health and wellness. - National Coalition for Creative Arts Therapies Association
2023 NF/SGVHS Creative Arts Competition
Attention all Veteran artists, actors, dancers, musicians and writers! It’s that time of year again!
Veterans, here is your opportunity to share your creative talents with us!
North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) will begin collecting submissions for the 2023 NF/SGVHS Creative Arts Competition. All entries must be received by Friday, August 18, 2023. Please scroll down for details.
Music Therapy
Music Therapy is the clinical & evidence-based use of music interventions to accomplish individualized goals within a therapeutic relationship by a credentialed professional who has completed an approved music therapy program. - American Music Therapy Association
Sessions may include:
- Songwriting and lyric analysis
- Music making (e.g., singing, playing instruments, improvisation)
- Listening to music and relaxation
Art Therapy
Art therapy is a mental health profession that uses the creative process of art making to improve and enhance the physical, mental and emotional well-being of individuals of all ages. It is based on the belief that the creative process involved in artistic self-expression helps people to resolve conflicts and problems, develop interpersonal skills, manage behavior, reduce stress, increase self-esteem, self-awareness and achieve insight. - American Art Therapy Association
Sessions may include:
- Art making (e.g., drawing, painting, or sculpture)
- Exploring meaning of art images
- Seeing the world through art media (e.g., photography or collage)
Creative Arts Therapies Referral
Veterans can contact their VA healthcare provider to place a consult for Creative Arts Therapies through the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System's Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Service. Veterans will work to establish treatment goals with their Music and/or Art Therapist.
Goals target improving:
- motor skills
- memory
- self-expression
- coping skills
- processing emotions
- reducing stress and anxiety
- pain management
Individual and group sessions available on-site or through Veteran Video Connect (VVC)!
For More Information
ART THERAPY = Sarah Stephens, MS, ATR at 352-284-1522
MUSIC THERAPY = Diane G. Langston, MM, MT-BC or Tatiana Penagos, MA, MT-BC at 352-376-1611, ext. 105371
NF/SGVHS Veterans Creative Arts Festival 2022: Osmund Johnson, Army Veteran with his photograph titled "Me, Myself, and I", digital photography; also pictured is painting titled "Fish" by Diann Gregory, acrylic paint and flow medium
2023 NF/SGVHS Creative Arts Competition
This year, entries will be accepted in-person, via email and by mail. All Veterans who enter must also be enrolled in the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) to participate.
In September 2023, NF/SGVHS will host an in-person and virtual event showcasing all entries. The date and location of this event is yet to be determined. More event information to come. First, second, and third place winners will continue to the VA National Creative Arts Competition to compete against Veteran creatives across the nation.
IN-PERSON ENTRY: If you are interested in submitting artwork in-person, please contact a member of the Creative Arts Therapy team. BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
EMAIL ENTRY: Veterans interested in submitting artwork or LIVE performances for music, drama or dance via email, please send your entry to NFSGCreativearts@va.gov. Entry and consent forms for each category should also be included with your submission (Forms located below). *PLEASE NOTE ARTWORK will need to be submitted in-person or by mail if you would like to be a part of NF/SG In-person Creative Arts Show.
ENTRY BY MAIL: Veterans interested in submitting artwork by mail should mail entries to:
ATTN: SARAH STEPHENS
CREATIVE ARTS/RECREATION THERAPY
LAKE CITY VA
619 S Marion Ave
BLDG 62, RM 111
Lake City, FL 32025
ARTWORK SIZE RESTRICTIONS: Art entries must be able to fit into one box. The box can be up to 150 lbs., up to 165 inches in length and girth combined. Length cannot exceed 108 inches. To measure packages, use the following formula: length + 2x width + 2x height
Step 1. Determining Length - Measure the longest side of the package, rounding to the nearest inch. This is your length.
Step 2. Determining Girth (2x Width + 2x Height). Measure the width of the package, rounding to the nearest inch. Multiply this number by 2. Measure the height of the package, rounding to the nearest inch. Multiply this number by 2. Add these two numbers together. This is your girth.
Step 3. Add the length and the girth together. This is your package measurement.
***Entries that exceed the weight and measurements indicated above will be disqualified.***
ALL ENTRIES
Veteran may submit entries in up to three art categories and one group category in the art division.
Veteran may submit entries in up to three creative writing categories in the creative writing division.
Veteran may submit entries in up to three solo categories and three group categories in the dance, drama and music divisions.
All entries must be received by Friday, August 18th, 2023.
Complete rules by division (art, creative writing, music, drama, dance) and all entry forms are available from the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival site.
ART
- Please use one entry form for EACH piece of artwork.
- All pieces of art must have been created AFTER April 1, 2022.
- Complete the art entry form with as much detail of medium or materials used as possible.
- Complete art entry form and consent (Only one consent form is required per Veteran.
CREATIVE WRITING
- All creative writing entries must be submitted in a text document (word, body of an email). Scans/pictures or PDFs of a creative writing piece will NOT be accepted.
- Complete creative writing entry form and consent (Only one consent form is required per Veteran).
MUSIC, DRAMA, and DANCE PERFORMANCES
- Entries by email must be a recording of a live performance. No voice overs or dubbing allowed.
- Complete music/drama/dance entry form and consent (Only one consent form is required per Veteran).
If you have any questions related to submissions or the festival you may contact:
Diane Langston, MT-BC (Music Therapist) 352-376-1611 ext. 105371, Diane.Langston@va.gov
Rosimar Hernandez, RDT (Drama Therapist) 646-753-2202, Rosimar.Hernandez@va.gov
Rebecca Vaudreuil, EdM, MT-BC (Music Therapist) 352-376-1611 ext. 105371, Rebecca.Vaudreuil@va.gov
Sarah Stephens, ATR (Art Therapist) 352-284-1522, Sarah.Stephens2@va.gov
Tatiana Penagos, MA, MT-BC (Music Therapist) 352-376-1611 ext. 105371 Tatiana.Penagos@va.gov