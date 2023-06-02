Creative Arts Therapies

2023 NF/SGVHS Creative Arts Competition

This year, entries will be accepted in-person, via email and by mail. All Veterans who enter must also be enrolled in the North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System (NF/SGVHS) to participate.

In September 2023, NF/SGVHS will host an in-person and virtual event showcasing all entries. The date and location of this event is yet to be determined. More event information to come. First, second, and third place winners will continue to the VA National Creative Arts Competition to compete against Veteran creatives across the nation.

IN-PERSON ENTRY: If you are interested in submitting artwork in-person, please contact a member of the Creative Arts Therapy team. BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

EMAIL ENTRY: Veterans interested in submitting artwork or LIVE performances for music, drama or dance via email, please send your entry to NFSGCreativearts@va.gov. Entry and consent forms for each category should also be included with your submission (Forms located below). *PLEASE NOTE ARTWORK will need to be submitted in-person or by mail if you would like to be a part of NF/SG In-person Creative Arts Show.

ENTRY BY MAIL: Veterans interested in submitting artwork by mail should mail entries to:

ATTN: SARAH STEPHENS

CREATIVE ARTS/RECREATION THERAPY

LAKE CITY VA

619 S Marion Ave

BLDG 62, RM 111

Lake City, FL 32025

ARTWORK SIZE RESTRICTIONS: Art entries must be able to fit into one box. The box can be up to 150 lbs., up to 165 inches in length and girth combined. Length cannot exceed 108 inches. To measure packages, use the following formula: length + 2x width + 2x height

Step 1. Determining Length - Measure the longest side of the package, rounding to the nearest inch. This is your length.

Step 2. Determining Girth (2x Width + 2x Height). Measure the width of the package, rounding to the nearest inch. Multiply this number by 2. Measure the height of the package, rounding to the nearest inch. Multiply this number by 2. Add these two numbers together. This is your girth.

Step 3. Add the length and the girth together. This is your package measurement.

***Entries that exceed the weight and measurements indicated above will be disqualified.***

ALL ENTRIES

Veteran may submit entries in up to three art categories and one group category in the art division.

Veteran may submit entries in up to three creative writing categories in the creative writing division.

Veteran may submit entries in up to three solo categories and three group categories in the dance, drama and music divisions.

All entries must be received by Friday, August 18th, 2023.

Complete rules by division (art, creative writing, music, drama, dance) and all entry forms are available from the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival site.

ART

Please use one entry form for EACH piece of artwork.

All pieces of art must have been created AFTER April 1, 2022.

Complete the art entry form with as much detail of medium or materials used as possible.

Complete art entry form and consent (Only one consent form is required per Veteran.

CREATIVE WRITING

All creative writing entries must be submitted in a text document (word, body of an email). Scans/pictures or PDFs of a creative writing piece will NOT be accepted.

Complete creative writing entry form and consent (Only one consent form is required per Veteran).

MUSIC, DRAMA, and DANCE PERFORMANCES

Entries by email must be a recording of a live performance. No voice overs or dubbing allowed.

Complete music/drama/dance entry form and consent (Only one consent form is required per Veteran).

If you have any questions related to submissions or the festival you may contact:

Diane Langston, MT-BC (Music Therapist) 352-376-1611 ext. 105371, Diane.Langston@va.gov

Rosimar Hernandez, RDT (Drama Therapist) 646-753-2202, Rosimar.Hernandez@va.gov

Rebecca Vaudreuil, EdM, MT-BC (Music Therapist) 352-376-1611 ext. 105371, Rebecca.Vaudreuil@va.gov

Sarah Stephens, ATR (Art Therapist) 352-284-1522, Sarah.Stephens2@va.gov

Tatiana Penagos, MA, MT-BC (Music Therapist) 352-376-1611 ext. 105371 Tatiana.Penagos@va.gov