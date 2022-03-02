Emergency preparedness

Hurricane Preparedness

Now is the time to start preparing.

The Atlantic hurricane season is June 1 – November 30. Never underestimate the value of being prepared!

Each year in the weeks following the end of the Atlantic Hurricane Season, the Colorado State University Tropical Weather & Climate Research Department issues a qualitative discussion on the next season. The December discussion is not a forecast, but rather a discussion about what could take place in a season still more than six months away. CSU issues its first forecast in April and follows with updates just before and during the season.

Based on CSUs discussion and possible outcomes, the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season has a 65 percent chance for an average to above average season with at least 13-18 named storms, 6-11 hurricanes, 2-5 major hurricanes. A 35 percent chance exists for a below average season with 6-12 named storms, 2-5 hurricanes, and 0-2 major hurricanes.

Regardless of how much activity is predicted, we should all prepare for every season. The seasonal outlook does not predict where or when a storm may hit. Landfall is dictated by weather patterns in place as the storm approaches.

Check out the information below to learn more about hurricanes, hazards associated with hurricanes, and what you can do to prepare.