Since July 7, 2014 the Gainesville Fisher House has been a beautiful home away from home for the families and caregivers of Veterans receiving inpatient care at the Malcom Randall VA Medical Center. Located on the campus of the medical center, the Fisher House provides temporary lodging in a comfortable and relaxed setting, only steps away from the medical center. Veterans who are receiving care on an outpatient basis and have multiple appointments may also be eligible for housing for themselves and their loved ones at the Fisher House. All guests may stay at the Fisher House at no cost.

Fisher Houses are built through public donations and contributions from the (National) Fisher

House Foundation. VA assumes responsibility for operating costs of the finished homes.

The Gainesville Fisher House is approximately 15,000 square feet, 100 percent handicapped

accessible, fully furnished, and includes the following: