IPVAP Individual Intervention:

Recovering from Intimate Partner Violence Through Strengths & Empowerment (RISE): An evidence-based, trauma-informed therapy program that offers brief counseling (up to 8 sessions) for VA patients who have experienced IPV, such as verbal threats, controlling behaviors, coercive or unwanted sexual behavior and physical aggression.

IPVAP Group Interventions:

Courage Group Intervention: A Skills Based support group designed to help veterans heal from the impact of sexual violence. Group promotes healing and self-discovery, seeks to empower and provide healing and support. Groups are offered in a 6 session or 12 session format.

Strength at Home Group Intervention:

Strength at Home is a 12-week group for veterans struggling with anger and aggression in intimate relationships. The program aims to stop abuse and improve relationships. This intervention may be used for veterans who are mandated to attend a Batters Intervention Course if approved by the presiding county Judge on each case.

Safety Planning:

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a specific form of domestic violence that occurs between two adults and includes verbal, emotional, psychological or sexual harm (including stalking behavior) by a current or former partner. IPV behaviors range from infrequent, verbal abuse to patterns of frequent, serious battering, sexual assault or life threatening abuse (CDC, 2016). If you feel that you, or a loved one, may be in a potentially violent relationship, it is important to plan for the safety of the person as well as children, pets and property. A safety plan is a personalized, practical plan that includes ways to reduce risk while in a relationship, planning to leave, or after you leave. The safety planning guides below will help you think about things you can do to increase safety. For more information or assistance with safety planning, please contact your local VA Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator, social worker or provider or call/visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), www.thehotline.org or visit the www.myplanapp.org website for more info.