About the Program

There are five PTSD Clinical Teams (PCT) throughout the North Florida/South Georgia Veteran Health System (NF/SGVHS). PCTs are located in Gainesville, Jacksonville, Lake City, Tallahassee, and The Villages. Time spent in the PCT, whether for evaluation or treatment, is focused solely on recovery. PTSD specialty care is time-limited and focused specifically on reduction of PTSD symptoms. PTSD specialty care providers prioritize the offering of Evidenced-Based Therapies. The majority of clinical services are focused on delivery of VA/DoD Clinical Practice Guideline recommended care. Therapy will involve directly discussing the trauma. Engagement in the PCT requires attendance to weekly appointments (in person or telehealth) and the completion of work outside of treatment session. Referral to the PCT can be made by your mental health or primary care behavioral health provider.